Love Your Melon and the Oliver Patch Project Announce a Co-Branded Capsule Collection Supporting Children Battling Cancer

The LYM x OPP collaborative beanies honor resilience, creativity, and community—each patch serving as a reminder to kids facing the hardest battles that they're never alone. Through Love Your Melon's Buy One, Give One model, every beanie purchased helps provide a beanie to a child battling cancer.

"LYM has existed to bring comfort, confidence and hope to kids fighting cancer, helping them to feel not alone." said Zachary Quinn, Founder of LYM. "After buying LYM back last year, we've returned to our founding mission, our Buy One, Give One Program. Partnering with Oliver Patch Project represents everything this brand stands for."

Launching Jan. 23, this capsule collection is a full-circle moment inspired by Oliver's leukemia journey. In 2021, while Oliver was being treated for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a LYM beanie from a care package brought comfort and hope when it mattered most. That moment stayed with him, and he later told his parents, Brian Burkhardt and Trisha Brookbank, "I want to give back to kids battling cancer like me"—inspiring the creation of the Oliver Patch Project. Five years later, this collaboration continues that mission by combining patches and beanies to support cancer warriors and turn warmth into lasting impact.

"Today, Oliver is thriving in his teens," said Oliver's parents. "Our family started this project because we know how essential support and community is during treatment, and we want every family to feel supported every step of the way. Our patches are so much more than pieces of material — they reinforce hope, ease loneliness and help rebuild confidence. Each one represents support, compassion and strength: a token of love and a proud symbol of our Cancer Warriors. Love Your Melon showed up for our son when it mattered most, and coming full circle to partner with them is deeply personal and incredibly meaningful."

The LYM x OPP hats extend the mission further, bringing comfort, community and storytelling to children and families navigating pediatric cancer. For more information, to purchase a hat, or to share a story, visit loveyourmelon.com.

About LYM:

LYM is a beanie brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America, as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Founded in 2012 by two college friends, the company grew rapidly before its sale. In 2025, one of the original founders, Zachary Quinn, bought back LYM. Together with his family, Quinn is bringing the brand full circle. LYM is back with a renewed focus on its founding purpose and the future ahead.

To date, over 292,000 hats have been donated and more than $10 million has been given to fund pediatric cancer research initiatives and family support. For every beanie sold, another will be given to a child battling cancer. In addition, fifteen percent (15%) of total revenue from the sale of accessories, add-ons, and warehouse sale items is given to LYM's nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. More information on LYM can be found at LYM.com on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok and YouTube.

About Oliver Patch Project:

What began as a simple Facebook request—asking friends and family to send Oliver a patch—quickly became something extraordinary, with more than 2,000 patches arriving within a month. Today, the Oliver Patch Project has delivered over 100,000 unique, artist-designed patches to children and teens facing cancer, serious illness, and mental health challenges across all 50 states and around the world. Through its Warrior Garment, National Patch Day, Great American Patch Off, and Warrior to Warrior programs, OPP helps kids feel celebrated at every step of their journey. With 100% fun, free, and purpose-driven programming, OPP supports cancer warriors, siblings, and families—reminding them they are seen, supported, and never alone.

Driven by a mission to support every child and teen battling cancer, OPP is committed not only to providing meaningful support, but also to raising awareness for pediatric cancer and inspiring people everywhere to get involved and make a difference. To learn more, visit oliverpatchproject.org and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

