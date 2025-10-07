Love Your Melon, TB1Fund and Country Artist Noah Hicks Deliver Beanie Donations and Concerts to Kids in Hospitals Nationwide

Visiting these hospitals and giving kids something to smile about means more than anything I could do on stage. Post this

The children's hospital tour stops include:

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Seacrest Studios)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, OH)

M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital (Love Your Melon Family Resource Center)

Boston Children's Hospital (Seacrest Studios)

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Seacrest Studios)

Founded with a mission to support children battling cancer and other life-threatening conditions, Love Your Melon has become known nationwide for its cozy, high-quality beanies that double as a powerful symbol of community support. TB1Fund, dedicated to raising awareness and supporting children and families impacted by pediatric cancer, continues its commitment to creating brighter moments during some of life's toughest battles.

The partnership will spotlight hospital visits in tour cities where Hicks is set to perform, with half of the visits taking place in Seacrest Studios — broadcast studios located inside children's hospitals that give patients the opportunity to engage with music, media, and entertainment while in care. Each child receiving a hat will not only gain warmth and comfort but also a reminder that they are not alone in their fight.

"Noah has always been about community and lifting others up through his music," said Braxton Battaglia (15), Founder of TB1Fund. "By combining the missions of Blythe, TB1Fund, and Love Your Melon with his tour, we're able to create moments of joy for families who need it most."

Hicks, who is quickly gaining traction in the country music scene with his authentic storytelling and high-energy shows, sees the partnership as a natural extension of what his tour represents.

"The Small Town Does Tour is about connection—real people, real stories, and real support," said Noah Hicks. "Visiting these hospitals and giving kids something to smile about means more than anything I could do on stage."

Together, Love Your Melon, TB1Fund, and Noah Hicks will impact children and families in six hospitals during the tour, proving that music and community can make a powerful difference.

About Love Your Melon

LYM is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America, as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Founded in 2012 by two college friends, the company grew rapidly before its sale. In 2025, one of the original founders, Zachary Quinn, bought back LYM. Together with his family, Quinn is bringing the brand full circle. LYM is back with a renewed focus on its founding purpose and the future ahead. To date, over 270,00 hats have been donated and more than $10 million has been given to fund pediatric cancer research initiatives and family support. For every beanie sold, another will be given to a child battling cancer. In addition, fifteen percent (15%) of total revenue from the sale of accessories, add-ons, and warehouse sale items is given to LYM's nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. More information on LYM can be found at LYM.com. Follow LYM on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About TB1Fund

TB1Fund is a nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness, providing support, and creating opportunities for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. Through events, outreach, and hospital partnerships, TB1Fund delivers resources and moments of joy to children in treatment. Established in 2019 by Braxton Battaglia at age 10 (2x cancer survivor), TB1F has raised over $3.5 million to date to help fund its mission. For more information, visit tb1fund.org [tb1fund.org __title__ tb1fund.org].

About Noah Hicks

Raised on a chicken farm in Carrollton, GA, singer/songwriter Noah Hicks brings an authenticity that's as real as the dirt roads he grew up on. After making the move from his small hometown to Nashville, he quickly found his place among some of the city's most respected writing circles. Since 2020, he's amassed more than 60 million streams and has collaborated with artists like Rhett Akins, Ashley Cooke, Travis Denning, and Jon Langston. Two of his standout tracks, "I Can Tell You're Small Town" and "Dirt On It," have proven Noah's ability to authentically and naturally connect with fans. The former song sparked an organic TikTok trend, with over 29K videos created and counting, while the latter has been embraced by NFL and MLB stadiums, organically finding its way into the ears of sports fans. After signing with Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment in 2024, Noah released "masterful collaboration" (All Country News) "Dirt Roads Dirt (ft. Justin Moore)," "stirring duet" (Country Now) "Second Time Around (ft. Shaylen)" and "heartfelt tribute to the passage of time" (All Country News) "Nights Memories Stories." Sharing the stage with artists including HARDY, Ernest, Justin Moore, and Parker McCollum, and making appearances at festivals like CMA Fest, Tortuga, and more, it's clear that Noah's energy is felt far beyond Music Row. With a sound that's as authentic as his upbringing and a passion that shines through in every performance, Noah Hicks is more than just a musician; he's a storyteller, an entertainer, and an artist who's just getting started. His new 8-track project, Small Town Does, is slated for release on October 10. For more information, visit noahhicksofficial.com.

