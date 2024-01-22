Loveland Living Planet Aquarium Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future at Time Capsule Ceremony

"May The Living Planet Aquarium continue to be a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration for generations to come. I entrust this time capsule to your care, a symbol of our commitment to the future," said Founder and CEO, Brent Andersen. Post this

Founder and CEO, Brent Andersen, contributed photos from 1999 and 2000, along with a letter to the future which said, "Greetings from the past! As I write this letter to be placed in our time capsule, I am filled with both excitement and curiosity about the world you now inhabit. It's my hope that The Living Planet Aquarium has evolved into an even greater institution, inspiring awe and curiosity about the wonders of our planet. As you read this letter, I encourage you to reflect on the progress we made, the challenges we overcame, and the countless individuals who played a role in shaping The Living Planet Aquarium. Our success was a collective effort, a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the belief that understanding and appreciating the natural world is fundamental to our shared humanity.

Housing mementos from all of the various Aquarium teams, donors, partners, members, and community, the time capsule symbolizes the interconnectedness within the organization's ecosystem, functioning together with the shared love for the mission of inspiring people to explore, discover, and learn about our living planet. The ceremony acts as a bridge between the past and the present, fostering optimism for the future and instilling hope in the forthcoming stewards of the earth.

About Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

LLPA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires people to Explore, Discover, and Learn about Earth's diverse ecosystems. A world-class facility, LLPA provides learning opportunities at all levels, interests, and ages. Since opening in Draper in March 2014, the Aquarium has welcomed more than 8 million visitors. The new Rio Tinto Kennecott plaza, a nine-acre expansion south of the Aquarium, features the 165-foot tall EECO (Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory) structure, two play areas, peaceful gardens, artistic sculptures, and unique event space. Additionally, LLPA reaches more than 82,000 Utah students each year through its Outreach Education programs. LLPA is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

