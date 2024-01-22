Loveland Living Planet Aquarium Honors the Past and Celebrates the Future at Time Capsule Ceremony

The time capsule houses mementos from all of the various Aquarium teams, donors, partners, members, and community.
DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marking the 25th anniversary of its inaugural Aqua Van outreach in 1999 and the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current Draper location in 2014, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium buried a time capsule on Jan. 19, 2024, at the site of the Sam and Aline W. Skaggs Science Learning Center. The new center will span 120,000 square feet, nearly doubling the size of the Aquarium.
The carefully curated time capsule, signed by Aquarium staff, was filled with items representative of each department within the organization such as shark teeth and feathers from the Husbandry team, a pressure gauge from Dive Operations, a membership card from Guest Services, and a photo of the original Education team from the opening day in Draper. Additional items include memorabilia from donors, family photos from Aquarium members, art from 4th graders, Skylee McBride, and Hazel and Emma Bartley, and an essay by 4th grader, Saanvi Samal, who presented her piece during the ceremony. The youngest donor, 11-year-old Lilly Lane, was acknowledged for her fundraising efforts for the Aquarium.
Founder and CEO, Brent Andersen, contributed photos from 1999 and 2000, along with a letter to the future which said, "Greetings from the past! As I write this letter to be placed in our time capsule, I am filled with both excitement and curiosity about the world you now inhabit. It's my hope that The Living Planet Aquarium has evolved into an even greater institution, inspiring awe and curiosity about the wonders of our planet. As you read this letter, I encourage you to reflect on the progress we made, the challenges we overcame, and the countless individuals who played a role in shaping The Living Planet Aquarium. Our success was a collective effort, a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the belief that understanding and appreciating the natural world is fundamental to our shared humanity.
May The Living Planet Aquarium continue to be a beacon of knowledge and a source of inspiration for generations to come. I entrust this time capsule to your care, a symbol of our commitment to the future."
Housing mementos from all of the various Aquarium teams, donors, partners, members, and community, the time capsule symbolizes the interconnectedness within the organization's ecosystem, functioning together with the shared love for the mission of inspiring people to explore, discover, and learn about our living planet. The ceremony acts as a bridge between the past and the present, fostering optimism for the future and instilling hope in the forthcoming stewards of the earth.
B-roll and photos here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_6UZg_dxJIli4FUvdToB-SS_CTTj2QK0?usp=sharing
About Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
LLPA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires people to Explore, Discover, and Learn about Earth's diverse ecosystems. A world-class facility, LLPA provides learning opportunities at all levels, interests, and ages. Since opening in Draper in March 2014, the Aquarium has welcomed more than 8 million visitors. The new Rio Tinto Kennecott plaza, a nine-acre expansion south of the Aquarium, features the 165-foot tall EECO (Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory) structure, two play areas, peaceful gardens, artistic sculptures, and unique event space. Additionally, LLPA reaches more than 82,000 Utah students each year through its Outreach Education programs. LLPA is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
Media Contact
KARMEL HARPER, DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND PR, Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 801.721.8665, [email protected], livingplanetaquarium.org
SOURCE Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
