LoverWhirl Enhances User Safety with Advanced AI-Powered Moderation

LoverWhirl, a dating platform, has made strides in improving the safety and security of its community by transitioning to a new AI-powered moderation provider.

GIBRALTAR, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoverWhirl, an online dating platform, has made improvements in user safety by transitioning to a new AI-powered moderation system. The new AI moderation system automatically handles 60% of the content on the platform. It efficiently detects and addresses potential violations, taking quick action when necessary. In addition to AI moderation, all content generated by users undergoes manual review to guarantee high-quality safety standards.

Recently, LoverWhirl has reviewed more than 2.6 million items, including user profiles. Out of these, 28.9% of items were flagged and removed for violating the platform's terms of use. These actions demonstrate the efficiency of the dual-layered moderation system, combining AI and human oversight.

LoverWhirl ensures that any potentially harmful content is filtered out through the stringent moderation process. This includes both pre-moderation and real-time moderation, ensuring that harmful or inappropriate content is either blocked before it reaches users or swiftly removed after being uploaded.

LoverWhirl is constantly expanding and upgrading its trust & safety ecosystem to remain a trusted dating platform. This is part of the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring flawless user safety. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, LoverWhirl is able to efficiently handle large volumes of data while ensuring the highest standards of security and content integrity.

LoverWhirl is an online dating platform designed to connect like-minded individuals while prioritizing safety, trust, and user satisfaction. With a mission to create meaningful relationships in a secure digital space, LoverWhirl blends the latest in AI technology with human expertise to provide a unique and personalized experience. Beyond just dating, LoverWhirl fosters a community of respect and transparency, where members can engage in a positive and supportive environment.

Evie Shepherd, LoverWhirl, 1 16102458774, [email protected], https://loverwhirl.com/

