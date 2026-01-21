Love's Gateway Officially Launches, Introducing a More Intentional Model for Modern Dating

Love's Gateway was created to bring intention back into the process by combining smart technology with human insight, so people can connect with greater confidence from the very beginning. Post this

Users join Love's Gateway as Hearts—individuals seeking meaningful romantic relationships. Then, they choose their Gatekeeper—trusted friends or advocates who help review and assess compatibility before connections are made. This additional layer helps reduce mismatches, clarify expectations early, and encourage introductions that are more thoughtful and aligned.

By slowing the process enough to prioritize quality over quantity, Love's Gateway eliminates common pain points of modern dating, including: wasted time, misaligned intentions, and low-quality matches. The result is a dating experience that feels more purposeful without sacrificing ease of use.

"Dating has become increasingly transactional," said Krista Wallace, founder of Love's Gateway. "Love's Gateway was created to bring intention back into the process by combining smart technology with human insight, so people can connect with greater confidence from the very beginning."

Love's Gateway is now live and accepting new users, with additional features planned as the platform continues to evolve. The platform is available online and designed to support individuals who want a more thoughtful approach to finding meaningful relationships. To celebrate the launch, new members can access the platform free for their first month.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.lovesgateway.com

Krista Wallace, Love's Gateway, 1 408.858.6347, [email protected], www.lovesgateway.com

