Love's Gateway Officially Launches, Introducing a More Intentional Model for Modern Dating

Love's Gateway is now live, offering Bay Area singles a more intentional approach to modern dating. Built to address the frustrations of swipe-based apps, the platform uses a unique Heart and Gatekeeper model that adds a trusted human perspective to the matching process. By emphasizing compatibility and meaningful introductions, Love's Gateway creates a dating experience focused on quality connections rather than endless matches. New users can currently join with their first month free.
LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love's Gateway is now live, launching a new dating platform designed to help people form more meaningful and compatible connections in an increasingly fast and impersonal dating landscape. The platform is initially focused on singles throughout the Bay Area.
Built in response to the frustrations of swipe-driven dating apps, Love's Gateway introduces a structured matching model that emphasizes intention, compatibility, and better first connections. Rather than relying solely on algorithms or quick judgments, the platform adds human perspective to the process through a unique two-role system.
Users join Love's Gateway as Hearts—individuals seeking meaningful romantic relationships. Then, they choose their Gatekeeper—trusted friends or advocates who help review and assess compatibility before connections are made. This additional layer helps reduce mismatches, clarify expectations early, and encourage introductions that are more thoughtful and aligned.
By slowing the process enough to prioritize quality over quantity, Love's Gateway eliminates common pain points of modern dating, including: wasted time, misaligned intentions, and low-quality matches. The result is a dating experience that feels more purposeful without sacrificing ease of use.
"Dating has become increasingly transactional," said Krista Wallace, founder of Love's Gateway. "Love's Gateway was created to bring intention back into the process by combining smart technology with human insight, so people can connect with greater confidence from the very beginning."
Love's Gateway is now live and accepting new users, with additional features planned as the platform continues to evolve. The platform is available online and designed to support individuals who want a more thoughtful approach to finding meaningful relationships. To celebrate the launch, new members can access the platform free for their first month.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.lovesgateway.com
Media Contact
Krista Wallace, Love's Gateway, 1 408.858.6347, [email protected], www.lovesgateway.com
SOURCE Love's Gateway
Share this article