Low-Calorie, High Flavor: Rocky Top Wine Trail Releases Light Wine Trio

The Rocky Top Wine Trail launches three light wines—low in calories and alcohol but full of flavor. Available July 1, these new summer sippers are perfect for refreshing, guilt-free enjoyment.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for sunny days and summer get-togethers, the Rocky Top Wine Trail is thrilled to introduce a new lineup of light wines—crafted for easy sipping, fewer calories, and all the bold flavor fans love.

Launching July 1, 2025, these low-alcohol, low-calorie wines are lighter takes on some of the Trail's best-selling bottles. Each comes in at just 90 calories per serving with a smooth 6.5% ABV, making them perfect for picnics, poolside lounging, and casual summer evenings.