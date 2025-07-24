Low-Calorie, High Flavor: Rocky Top Wine Trail Releases Light Wine Trio

The Rocky Top Wine Trail launches three light wines—low in calories and alcohol but full of flavor. Available July 1, these new summer sippers are perfect for refreshing, guilt-free enjoyment.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for sunny days and summer get-togethers, the Rocky Top Wine Trail is thrilled to introduce a new lineup of light wines—crafted for easy sipping, fewer calories, and all the bold flavor fans love.
Launching July 1, 2025, these low-alcohol, low-calorie wines are lighter takes on some of the Trail's best-selling bottles. Each comes in at just 90 calories per serving with a smooth 6.5% ABV, making them perfect for picnics, poolside lounging, and casual summer evenings.
"Enjoy all the flavor with fewer calories—because wine should be light, fun, and full of Tennessee character,"
— Don Collier, CEO of the Rocky Top Wine Trail
The release features three unique blends, each available at its home winery:
- Mountain Valley Red Light – A juicy, sweet red made with Concord grapes from Mountain Valley Winery in Pigeon Forge.
- Apple Strawberry Light – A crisp fruit blend of apples and strawberries from Apple Barn Winery, nestled inside Sevierville's iconic Apple Barn.
- Black and Blue Light – A bold, refreshing fusion of blackberries and blueberries from Hillside Winery, just five miles from Dollywood.
Guests can sample the full trio along the Rocky Top Wine Trail or order online at
www.rockytopwinetrail.com/product-category/53
Whether you're cutting back on alcohol or just looking for a lighter pour, these wines are a flavorful new way to enjoy Tennessee's best local sips.
