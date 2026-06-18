Low-Maintenance, Spacious Townhomes Now Selling at Flowers Plantation

"These townhomes really work for people who want a new home but don't want to take on everything that comes with a larger property." — Brittni Muti, Raleigh Regional Sales Manager, Caruso Homes Post this

Set within the established Flowers Plantation community, South Lake Townes combines the convenience of nearby city access with a quieter, more relaxed setting. Clayton ranks as the #1 Best Place to Live in Johnston County by Niche, attracting buyers who want proximity to Raleigh without the day-to-day congestion.

The area is known for its community feel, with local events throughout the year, including Independence Day celebrations, fall festivals, and holiday gatherings, as well as schools that offer strong academics and athletic programs. Flowers Plantation also provides 24/7 on-site security, adding an extra layer of comfort and peace of mind for residents.

"Clayton has really become a place people are paying attention to," said Brittni Muti, Raleigh Regional Sales Manager at Caruso Homes. "You can get into Raleigh when you need to, but day-to-day life feels a lot more manageable here."

South Lake Townes enjoys a prime, walkable location in the heart of Flowers, just off NC‑42 and Buffalo Road. Residents can stroll to Flowers Crossing or Flowers Marketplace—an inviting mix of shops, dining, and everyday conveniences located directly across the street. The community also borders a charming neighborhood lake, offering peaceful waterside views and scenic walking paths that enhance the connected, easy‑to‑enjoy lifestyle.

South Lake Townes will feature thoughtfully designed townhomes that balance space, functionality, and flexibility. Buyers will be able to choose from two floor plans, each offering open-concept living areas, flexible lower-level spaces, and outdoor living options.

The Seine offers more than 2,500 square feet with up to four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, including a dedicated study and expansive kitchen and dining areas. Its lower level and optional bonus rooms can be tailored to changing needs, such as guest rooms, multigenerational living, or recreational spaces like media rooms or home gyms. The optional elevator layout makes every level of the home accessible, perfect for those looking to age in place.

The Seneca provides just under 2,200 square feet with up to four bedrooms, offering a more streamlined layout while maintaining the same open flow and practical design. It also includes a flexible lower level that can be configured as a private guest suite or recreation room, giving buyers similar versatility in a slightly smaller footprint.

These homes are designed for easy ownership with minimal exterior upkeep. The community HOA handles exterior maintenance and landscaping, giving homeowners a truly low‑maintenance lifestyle that fits today's busy buyers.

At the same time, buyers still benefit from new-construction features such as modern layouts, updated finishes, and energy-efficient systems.

"These townhomes really work for people who want a new home but don't want to take on everything that comes with a larger property," said Muti. "You've got the space where it matters, options to make it your own, and a setup that flexes with you when life changes. That's what a lot of buyers are looking for right now."

Caruso Homes also supports buyers throughout the purchasing process with preferred lending partners, helping simplify financing for first-time buyers as well as those making a move into new construction.

The community recently celebrated the grand opening of its two decorated model homes, which are now open daily. The public is invited to drop by for a walk‑in tour or contact Caruso Homes to schedule a private, personalized appointment.

The launch of South Lake Townes comes as Caruso Homes continues its 40th anniversary year. The company has built homes for more than 5,000 families across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, with a focus on consistent quality, personalization, and long-term homeowner support.

Prospective buyers and real estate professionals can visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (919) 213-7778 for more information about South Lake Townes at Flowers Plantation and to schedule a time to tour the community.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. To date, Caruso Homes has earned the trust of more than 5,000 homeowners, reinforcing its position as a respected and reliable builder across the region.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 443-481-9559, [email protected], https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/nc/clayton/south-lake-townes-at-flowers-plantation/17534/

SOURCE Caruso Homes