LOWCODEMINDS Launches NeoLegal: Transforming Legal Operations with AI and Automation

Sri Mookiah, CEO of LOWCODEMINDS, commented: "NeoLegal reflects our unwavering commitment to reimagining enterprise operations through intelligent knowledge work automation." Post this

Redefining Legal Operations with Intelligent Automation

Industry research underscores the urgent need for transformation:

60–70% of legal teams spend more than 20–30% of their time on non-strategic administrative tasks.

30–40% of legal departments struggle with compliance, largely due to fragmented or outdated matter management systems.

NeoLegal addresses these challenges head-on by replacing siloed spreadsheets and tools with an integrated platform for legal requests, contracts, enquiries, incidents, audits, investigations, and documentation—establishing a single source of truth and enabling end-to-end legal process orchestration. It enables centralized request management to seamlessly capture, prioritize, and track service requests; dynamic workflow automation to build and scale processes quickly; and litigation and data breach management for swift, compliant response to high-risk events. The platform supports stakeholder coordination, offers an integrated knowledge hub for reusable templates and documentation, and delivers real-time analytics for decision-making. With embedded AI building blocks, legal teams can streamline high-volume tasks and enhance accuracy with contextual intelligence.

With NeoLegal, enterprises can realize complete visibility across legal matters, streamlined communication, and enhanced control over the contract lifecycle. The platform empowers legal teams to operate with greater speed and precision, minimize errors and missed deadlines, and ensure full alignment with both regulatory mandates and internal governance standards.

Strategic Partnership Driving Legal Innovation

The launch of NeoLegal represents the strategic convergence of LOWCODEMINDS' process orchestration expertise and Neota's no-code innovation. For a deeper dive into NeoLegal, you can register for our upcoming webinar on August 27th with this link: https://neota.com/streamlining-legal-workflows/?_thumbnail_id=6665.

Sri Mookiah, CEO of LOWCODEMINDS, commented:

"NeoLegal reflects our unwavering commitment to reimagining enterprise operations through intelligent knowledge work automation. Legal departments often deal with complexity, volume, and regulatory pressure—all while being under-resourced. NeoLegal is purpose-built to address these realities by transforming how legal work is tracked, managed, and resolved. Our partnership with Neota combines best-in-class no-code capabilities with deep expertise in legal operations to empower teams to act faster, reduce risk, and lead with agility."

About LOWCODEMINDS

LOWCODEMINDS is a global leader in AI-led enterprise process orchestration and knowledge work automation. By leveraging the power of AI-enabled processes and low-code automation technologies, the company is uniquely positioned to help enterprises modernize their business operations. LOWCODEMINDS has deep expertise and a proven record of accomplishment in transforming operations, orchestrating workflows, and enhancing efficiency using innovative process automation technologies.

Website: www.lowcodeminds.com

About Neota

Neota is a leading no-code platform that enables organizations to build expert-driven applications to automate decisions, documents, and workflows. Neota is trusted by law firms, in-house legal teams, and compliance departments globally to create scalable, intelligent solutions—without writing a single line of code.

Website: www.neota.com

Media Contact

Rossana Cinquegrana, Neota Logic, 1 2035580445, [email protected], www.neota.com

SOURCE Neota Logic