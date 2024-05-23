Lowcountry Connections Academy Celebrates Class Of 2024 Graduates From Across South Carolina

Online school helped me find the balance between independence and community. I am grateful for my high school experience Post this

Among the graduates is this year's valedictorian, Abigail Thompson of Pawleys Island. When speaking about her experience at Lowcountry Connections Academy and what she has planned after graduation, she said, "Online school helped me find the balance between independence and community. I am grateful for my high school experience, and I am blessed to say I will be continuing my education in communications and public relations with a minor in musical theatre at North Greenville University on an academic scholarship."

"We're thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduating seniors," said GeRita Connor, school leader of Lowcountry Connections Academy. "With each graduation, we're proud to have played a part in the next generation's educational growth. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue fostering a collaborative learning environment that equips students with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in their future endeavors."

Lowcountry Connections Academy serves more than 720 students in grades K-12 throughout the state. Lowcountry Connections Academy provides students and families with continuous support from highly skilled educators and a curriculum that emphasizes academic excellence and helping to build fundamental life skills. As a full-time online school, Lowcountry Connections Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options through its expanded college and career course offering designed to help students develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences, and make industry connections. The school also provides flexible learning plans that can be tailored based on a student's specific needs.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Lowcountry Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Lowcountry Connections Academy, please visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

