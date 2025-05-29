Lowcountry Connections Academy Celebrates Future-Ready Class Of 2025

Thanks to the hard work of not only our students but their families and our staff, we are confident that our graduates are prepared to thrive as smart and capable individuals who are ready to tackle new challenges, pursue their passions and make a positive impact in the world. Post this

"We're excited to celebrate the success of the Class of 2025," said Dr. Hunter Jolley, school leader of Lowcountry Connections Academy. "Thanks to the hard work of not only our students but their families and our staff, we are confident that our graduates are prepared to thrive as smart and capable individuals who are ready to tackle new challenges, pursue their passions and make a positive impact in the world."

Lowcountry Connections Academy serves more than 850 students in grades K-12 throughout the state, offering a curriculum focused on academic excellence and the development of fundamental life skills. Students and families benefit from the ongoing support from state-certified teachers who are specially trained in online instruction, fostering meaningful connections and a supportive learning environment.

Whether a student has a well-defined plan for life after high school or is just beginning to explore their aspirations, Lowcountry Connections Academy empowers them to feel confident and ready to embrace the future. As a full-time online school, Lowcountry Connections Academy features a unique College and Early Career Readiness offering to help students in grades 6-12 gain knowledge, skills, and connections to succeed long after graduation. The program integrates traditional academics with career-focused courses in fields like IT, business, health sciences, and marketing. Students develop durable skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and collaboration while engaging in career exploration and industry networking to help them gain confidence, make meaningful connections, and prepare for life beyond the classroom.

Enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Lowcountry Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Lowcountry Connections Academy, please visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call -833-591-0251.

About Lowcountry Connections Academy

Lowcountry Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 across South Carolina. Lowcountry Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

