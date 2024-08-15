Lowcountry Connections Academy Offers Expanded College and Career Course Offering for the 2024-2025 School Year

I am honored to join Lowcountry Connections Academy as the new school leader. I look forward to building upon the school's strong foundation as we expand our college and career course offering this year to help equip our students with the skills needed for future success. Post this

Students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership, and have access to partnerships like Coursera, Credly, The Home Depot, and the SEMI Foundation. With Coursera, Lowcountry Connections Academy students will have the opportunity to earn entry-level professional certificates from companies like Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce.

Lowcountry Connections Academy welcomed its new school leader Dr. Hunter Jolley on Thursday, Aug. 1. With nearly a decade of administrative experience and a background as a high school principal in both traditional and virtual settings, Dr. Jolley brings a wealth of leadership and expertise.

"I am honored to join Lowcountry Connections Academy as the new school leader," said Dr. Jolley. "I look forward to building upon the school's strong foundation as we expand our college and career course offering this year to help equip our students with the skills needed for future success."

This school year marks the fourth year Lowcountry Connections Academy has provided a high-quality online curriculum with support from highly skilled educators that emphasize academic excellence while building fundamental life skills. Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Lowcountry Connections Academy. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:

95% of parents say their child is satisfied learning at Lowcountry Connections Academy

97% of parents agree the Lowcountry Connections Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education

95% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Lowcountry Connections Academy

95% of parents agree their child's teachers at Lowcountry Connections Academy are supportive

93% of parents would recommend Lowcountry Connections Academy

Lowcountry Connections Academy teachers are specially trained in the virtual environment and work with students to foster meaningful connections while delivering a curriculum that meets state standards. The school also provides flexible learning plans that can be tailored based on a student's specific needs, allowing students to take ownership of their educational journey.

Ahead of the new school year, Lowcountry Connections Academy was recognized as a top finalist in the Virtual/Online School category of Lowcountry Parent's 2024 Mom's Choice Awards, celebrating the region's most popular businesses and organizations. Additionally, the school has been honored as one of the best charter schools in Dorchester County by the Summerville Journal Scene 2024 Readers' Choice Awards.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is open for students in grades K-12. Families interested in Lowcountry Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions, and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information on Lowcountry Connections Academy, please visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

About Lowcountry Connections Academy

Lowcountry Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 across South Carolina. Lowcountry Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.

Survey Methodology

Connections Academy conducts the annual Parent Satisfaction Survey to find out how parents, guardians, and Learning Coaches grade the program in several key areas. The 2024 survey was conducted from January 15 to February 26 by Shapiro + Raj, an independent market research company that created the questionnaire, collected the data, and tabulated the results. Parents and caretakers of all students enrolled at the time of the survey were invited to complete the survey online.

