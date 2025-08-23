Lowcountry Family Dentistry Announces Opening of New State-of-the-Art Location in Murrells Inlet, SC

Lowcountry Family Dentistry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art dental office in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Post this

Restoring missing teeth with dental implants

Repairing and strengthening broken teeth

Relieving dental pain

Enhancing smiles through esthetic improvements

Maintaining long-term oral health

Advanced Technology Meets Comfort

The new Lowcountry Family Dentistry office is equipped with the latest in dental technology—offering patients more precise diagnostics, faster treatment times, and improved comfort. From digital imaging and 3D scanning to minimally invasive techniques, every aspect of care is designed to be efficient, accurate, and gentle.

The facility's modern, clean design creates a calm and inviting environment for patients of all ages. Every detail—from the soothing décor to the state-of-the-art sterilization systems—was thoughtfully chosen to promote comfort, safety, and confidence.

A Dentist Who Knows His Community

Dr. Brown's connection to Murrells Inlet runs deep. He attended St. James schools, graduating in only the second class of St. James High School, before earning his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. He further honed his skills through a prestigious General Practice Residency at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he gained advanced experience in complex dental procedures and developed a patient-centered, whole-body approach to care.

Patients Are Talking—and They're Impressed

Since opening, Lowcountry Family Dentistry has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from patients who praise Dr. Brown and his team for their friendliness, professionalism, and dedication to quality care. Many highlight the comfortable atmosphere, advanced equipment, and Dr. Brown's ability to explain procedures clearly while easing patient anxiety.

Lowcountry Family Dentistry is committed to helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles in a comfortable, modern environment. The practice offers a full range of dental services, from preventive care to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatments.

Contact:

Lowcountry Family Dentistry

12307 Hwy 707 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Phone: 843-651-6776

Website: https://lcfamilydentistry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575800452520

Media Contact

Jordan Brown, Lowcountry Family Dentistry, 1 843-651-6776, [email protected], https://lcfamilydentistry.com/

SOURCE Lowcountry Family Dentistry