Lowcountry Family Dentistry Announces Opening of New State-of-the-Art Location in Murrells Inlet, SC

MURRELLS INLET, S.C., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowcountry Family Dentistry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art dental office in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. This modern facility blends cutting-edge dental technology with a clean, welcoming atmosphere—offering patients an exceptional experience from the moment they walk through the door.
Founded and led by Murrells Inlet native Dr. Jordan Brown, DMD, the new location reflects his lifelong commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality dental care to the community he calls home. Dr. Brown's expertise covers a wide range of services, including:
- Restoring missing teeth with dental implants
- Repairing and strengthening broken teeth
- Relieving dental pain
- Enhancing smiles through esthetic improvements
- Maintaining long-term oral health
Advanced Technology Meets Comfort
The new Lowcountry Family Dentistry office is equipped with the latest in dental technology—offering patients more precise diagnostics, faster treatment times, and improved comfort. From digital imaging and 3D scanning to minimally invasive techniques, every aspect of care is designed to be efficient, accurate, and gentle.
The facility's modern, clean design creates a calm and inviting environment for patients of all ages. Every detail—from the soothing décor to the state-of-the-art sterilization systems—was thoughtfully chosen to promote comfort, safety, and confidence.
A Dentist Who Knows His Community
Dr. Brown's connection to Murrells Inlet runs deep. He attended St. James schools, graduating in only the second class of St. James High School, before earning his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University and his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina. He further honed his skills through a prestigious General Practice Residency at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he gained advanced experience in complex dental procedures and developed a patient-centered, whole-body approach to care.
Patients Are Talking—and They're Impressed
Since opening, Lowcountry Family Dentistry has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from patients who praise Dr. Brown and his team for their friendliness, professionalism, and dedication to quality care. Many highlight the comfortable atmosphere, advanced equipment, and Dr. Brown's ability to explain procedures clearly while easing patient anxiety.
Lowcountry Family Dentistry is committed to helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles in a comfortable, modern environment. The practice offers a full range of dental services, from preventive care to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatments.
Contact:
Lowcountry Family Dentistry
12307 Hwy 707 Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Phone: 843-651-6776
Website: https://lcfamilydentistry.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575800452520
Media Contact
Jordan Brown, Lowcountry Family Dentistry, 1 843-651-6776
SOURCE Lowcountry Family Dentistry
