Lowe Appoints Martin Caverly to Lead Los Angeles Commercial Real Estate Activities

"Marty is a respected and talented leader with 30 years of experience in the real estate industry," said Mike Lowe, co-CEO of Lowe. Post this

"Tom is an accomplished leader with a long track-record of innovative real estate developments to his credit and has been an active contributor to Lowe's growth and success throughout his career with the company," said Rob Lowe, co-CEO of Lowe. Recently Wulf completed the eight-year development of the acclaimed Ivy Station in Culver City, a landmark mixed-use property that is a prime example of the firm's expertise tackling large, complex development opportunities to create environments that respond to the needs of the community.

"Lowe is actively seeking new commercial investment and development opportunities in the greater Los Angeles market, with a focus on institutional quality mixed-use development sites similar to our Ivy Station project, as well as single assets that can benefit from the type of hands-on improvements an experienced developer and operator like Lowe can provide," said Caverly.

"Tom has positioned Lowe's Los Angeles team for continued success, and I am honored to assume responsibility for advancing the strategies and goals he has established," added Caverly. "We are entering a phase of both uncertainty and growth in commercial real estate, the type of environment in which Lowe has historically exceled throughout its more than 50-year history."

Hospitality at Work Organization

Caverly will continue in his role as national office platform leader for the firm, but as he broadens his responsibilities, two long time senior executives of Lowe's Hospitality at Work subsidiary will assume expanded duties to support him in his new role. "Daisy Gauck and T.J. Tarbell will undertake responsibility for much of the daily oversight and management of Lowe's Hospitality at Work platform. Their willingness to extend their talent, time and effort is key to my ability to take on this new role," noted Caverly.

Lowe's notable projects in the greater Los Angeles. area include the popular Ivy Station mixed-use development adjacent to the Culver City Metro E Line station; the 2130 Violet St. next-gen office building and The Garey apartment community in downtown L.A.'s arts district; and the stunning oceanfront Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes.

About Lowe

Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 51 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $36 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com.

Media Contact

Karen Diehl, Diehl Communications, 1 3107419097, [email protected], diehlcommunications.com

SOURCE Lowe