Lowe Appoints Senior Team Members to Lead Commercial Real Estate Activities in Key Southern California Markets

Lowe is actively seeking new commercial investment, redevelopment and development opportunities in the San Diego and Orange County markets with a focus on institutional quality mixed-use assets that can benefit from its local, hands-on project teams experience.

"Todd is a dedicated and inspiring leader with a clear vision for our current and future San Diego area activities. I am confident that, under his direction, our San Diego area team will continue to deliver superior projects in the region," said Mike McNerney, Executive Vice President and Western Region Leader for Lowe.

Lowe Senior Vice President Rob Reitenour joined the company in 2007 bringing extensive project management and construction experience to the firm. He applied his expertise to Lowe's ongoing development of the acclaimed 1.7-million-square-foot San Diego County Operations Center, where Lowe has been involved since 2007, before turning his focus to Orange County, leading the imaginative redevelopment of the expansive MainPlace super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana into a master-planned, mixed-use environment.

"Rob is an accomplished and innovative leader who has been a significant contributor to Lowe's success in both San Diego and Orange County. Rob will continue to leverage Lowe's long history in Orange County to grow the company's presence in the area," noted McNerney.

Lowe is actively seeking new commercial investment, redevelopment and development opportunities in the San Diego and Orange County markets with a focus on institutional quality mixed-use assets that can benefit from its local, hands-on project teams experience. Lowe's notable projects in the greater San Diego area include the office component of West, the first multi-mixed-use tower in downtown San Diego, the redevelopment and ongoing operation of Town & Country Resort, the redevelopment of the County Operations Center and the repositioning and redevelopment of the Mission Valley shopping center. In Orange County, Lowe is working with owner Centennial on the redevelopment of the MainPlace super-regional shopping center and recently completed the first residential property at MainPlace, the 309-unit Paloma apartment building, which opened in late 2023.

About Lowe

Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 51 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $36 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com.

Karen Diehl, Diehl Communications, 1 3107109097, [email protected]

