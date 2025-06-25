Lowe Completes San Diego County Public Health Laboratory

The 52,000- square- foot, two-story laboratory was designed with an emphasis on functional, well-lit spaces, wellness and indoor-outdoor connection. Post this

The lab is equipped to conduct approximately 50,000 tests annually for infectious diseases such as COVID-19, RSV, influenza, and tuberculosis, as well as tests for food and water safety, animal rabies, and hazardous pathogens like anthrax. The laboratory also serves as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laboratory Response Network Lab for San Diego and Imperial Counties, enhancing the region's readiness for public health emergencies.

The electric building features rooftop solar panels that offset 55% of the annual power consumption for the facility and the adjacent parking structure, which features 146 EV chargers. The building is oriented to take advantage of natural light in offices and common areas as well as natural shade where needed. A large roof overhang creates a welcoming entrance while reducing solar heat gain and glare. Native and adaptive vegetation as well as a smart irrigation system reduce outdoor water use while water conserving fixtures provide indoor water use efficiency. Building construction used low carbon concrete, steel and metal panels on the building design, resulting in a 23% reduction in embodied carbon.

"This new building continues the commitment to excellence established by the County of San Diego at the award-winning County Operations Center. As the lead developer for the campus, Lowe has had the privilege of working with this esteemed group for nearly 20-years to create a consolidated campus to serve the County and its residents," said Lowe Senior Vice President Todd Majcher. "The Public Health Lab is a world class facility that will provide lifesaving research and support to the local community."

Developed by Lowe, designed by Steinberg Hart and built by BNBuilders, the laboratory is the sixth phase of the COC Campus Master Plan, reflecting nearly two decades of the team's collaboration with the County of San Diego to create the 1.7 million square foot campus.

"Recent improvements to our County Operations Campus imbue the ideals of good planning, excellence in design, forward-leaning sustainably, and highly efficient and functional spaces to serve our community. This set of projects helped us to solve numerous, serious challenges in one fell swoop. Twenty departments collaborated in making this come to fruition. In the end, I'm most proud that the PH Lab is built with the flexibility to evolve with the science and testing needs of the future," said Marko Medved, Director, Department of General Services, County of San Diego.

Key features of the facility include a Biosafety-Level 3 Bioterrorism Lab; Tuberculosis Prep and BSL-3 TB Labs; Genome Sequencing Lab; Training Lab; Rabies Lab; and Surge Lab for emergency response.

"This facility represents a proactive investment in our community's health, ensuring we are better prepared for future public health challenges," said Dr. Jeremy Corrigan, Laboratory Director at the building opening.

The development team conducted a robust space needs analysis at the COC campus, reviewing teleworking schedules, hoteling spaces and projected future growth of the existing campus departments. They determined that numerous departments could be consolidated into existing COC office buildings. The resulting cost savings contributed greatly to the opportunity to construct the new, state-of-the-art Public Health Lab, along with a six-level parking garage nearby, which included roof solar panels that offset part of the lab's energy usage.

"This laboratory is not only a scientific facility—it's a symbol of the County's values. We designed a building that places the well-being of the scientists, staff, and broader community at its core. This facility and the greater campus reflect the best of what long-term public-private collaboration can accomplish, and we are proud to be a part of the team that has shaped this entire campus." said Vincent Mudd, Managing Partner of Steinberg Hart's San Diego office.

Also shaping the COC campus is the County's commitment to public art. The Public Health Lab design included three original art installations by local artists Einer and Jamex De La Torre, YC Kim and Jason Lane, celebrating San Diego's homegrown talent and the lab's connection to the community it serves.

The project is Lowe and Steinberg Hart's13th project completed together at the County Operations Center campus. It recently earned an Award of Merit from the Pacific Coast Builder's Conference 2025 Gold Nugget Awards.

