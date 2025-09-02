Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Receives Five-Star Hospice Rating from Medicare

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare has been awarded a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the latest CAHPS Hospice Survey update released August 27. This honor, achieved by only 8% of hospices nationwide, reflects the voices of families who reported feeling supported, respected, and cared for during some of life's hardest moments. Celebrating its 45th anniversary, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare continues to serve patients and families across nine counties in North Carolina and South Carolina with compassionate hospice, palliative, and grief support services.
Highest National Distinction Based on Family Caregiver Experience
WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 2, 2025
The five-star designation is based on the firsthand experiences of family caregivers, evaluating essential elements of hospice care, including communication, respect, emotional support, pain and symptom management, and caregiver training.
"Receiving a five-star rating means families felt supported, heard, and cared for, every step of the way," said Gwen Whitley, President and CEO of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. "It's more than a number. Every star has a story, one of compassion, peace, and the trust we're honored to earn."
Whitley added, "This recognition reflects the voices of caregivers who experienced our care firsthand. It validates the empathy and expertise our team and volunteers bring to every visit and every conversation. Each family's experience contributes to this rating, and each one reminds us why we do this work."
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is celebrating its 45th anniversary and currently serves nine counties across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina: New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Pender, Onslow, Duplin, Bladen, Robeson, and Horry.
About Lower Cape Fear LifeCare
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality hospice, palliative, and memory care services to patients in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. Rooted in a mission of compassion, dignity, and comprehensive support, we strive to make a meaningful difference for our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. For more information, visit lifecare.org.
Matthew Johnson, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1 910-836-2467, [email protected], https://lifecare.org
