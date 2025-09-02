Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Receives Five-Star Hospice Rating from Medicare

"Receiving a five-star rating means families felt supported, heard, and cared for, every step of the way," said Gwen Whitley, President and CEO of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. "It's more than a number. Every star has a story, one of compassion, peace, and the trust we're honored to earn." Post this

Whitley added, "This recognition reflects the voices of caregivers who experienced our care firsthand. It validates the empathy and expertise our team and volunteers bring to every visit and every conversation. Each family's experience contributes to this rating, and each one reminds us why we do this work."

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is celebrating its 45th anniversary and currently serves nine counties across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina: New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Pender, Onslow, Duplin, Bladen, Robeson, and Horry.

About Lower Cape Fear LifeCare

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality hospice, palliative, and memory care services to patients in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. Rooted in a mission of compassion, dignity, and comprehensive support, we strive to make a meaningful difference for our patients, their families, and the communities we serve. For more information, visit lifecare.org.

