Lowe's Names PrimeSource Building Products as "Hardlines Vendor Partner of the Year"

PrimeSource Building Products also received departmental awards from both Lowe's & The Home Depot
DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowe's, one of the nation's leading home improvement retailers, has named PrimeSource Building Products as its "Vendor Partner of the Year" in Hardlines. 2023 marks the first time PrimeSource Building Products has received this prestigious award. Among over 800 Hardlines vendor partners, PrimeSource was selected for top honors after being named the 2023 Hardware Vendor Partner of the Year back in September.
"As a team, we are both thankful for and proud of this Hardlines Vendor Partner of the Year award. It is a testament to the care we have for our customers and commitment to do whatever is needed to exceed their expectations," said Drew Meng, CEO of PrimeSource Building Products. "This recognition would not have been possible without the efforts and dedication of our entire organization."
"We are honored to receive this recognition, which is largely due to our team's commitment to working hard, smart and fast," said Scott Smith, CCO of PrimeSource Building Products. "Our winning relationship with the Lowe's team is rooted in our customer-first approach, collaborative product innovation process and daily commitment to Lowe's store locations across the country."
2023 has been a banner year for PrimeSource Building Products, having also been named "Hardware Partner of the Year" by The Home Depot in conjunction with the retailer's 2023 Innovation Awards.
Learn more about the Lowe's award https://corporate.lowes.com/newsroom/press-releases/lowes-announces-2023-vendor-partners-year-11-15-23.
About PrimeSource Building Products
PrimeSource Building Products is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions and building materials, serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling markets. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, RailFX® and Nationwide Industries®, as well as other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages world-wide procurement and fulfillment centers nationwide to source and supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories and railing, among many others. For more information, please visit http://www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.
Media Contact
Allyson Horst, PrimeSource Building Products, 7063724709, [email protected], www.primesourcebuildingproducts.com
SOURCE PrimeSource Building Products
