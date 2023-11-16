Lowe's Names PrimeSource Building Products as "Hardlines Vendor Partner of the Year"

"As a team, we are both thankful for and proud of this Hardlines Vendor Partner of the Year award. It is a testament to the care we have for our customers and commitment to do whatever is needed to exceed their expectations," said Drew Meng, CEO of PrimeSource Building Products. Post this

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which is largely due to our team's commitment to working hard, smart and fast," said Scott Smith, CCO of PrimeSource Building Products. "Our winning relationship with the Lowe's team is rooted in our customer-first approach, collaborative product innovation process and daily commitment to Lowe's store locations across the country."

2023 has been a banner year for PrimeSource Building Products, having also been named "Hardware Partner of the Year" by The Home Depot in conjunction with the retailer's 2023 Innovation Awards.

Learn more about the Lowe's award https://corporate.lowes.com/newsroom/press-releases/lowes-announces-2023-vendor-partners-year-11-15-23.

About PrimeSource Building Products

PrimeSource Building Products is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions and building materials, serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling markets. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, RailFX® and Nationwide Industries®, as well as other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages world-wide procurement and fulfillment centers nationwide to source and supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories and railing, among many others. For more information, please visit http://www.primesourcebp.com or call (800) 676-7777.

