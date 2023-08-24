Loxo announces next phase of growth with APAC expansion

"This is a small step in a much bigger strategic plan for the region," said Mark Leigh, Loxo's Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC. Tweet this

With Japan and Australia being two of the largest recruitment markets in the world, building out sales and customer success teams in the region will allow Loxo to better meet growing demand — especially in Australia, where there has long been one dominating provider and recruiters are ready for change.

"The market opportunity for Loxo's state-of-the-art Talent Intelligence Platform in the APAC region is massive." said Loxo's CEO and founder, Matt Chambers. "Recruiters in the region are hungry for a tool that was built with best practices in mind, and is constantly evolving to better meet their needs. We've long had our sights set on expanding through APAC and are thrilled to finally have boots on the ground to make it happen."

About Loxo

Loxo is the world's leading Talent Intelligence Platform: a best-in-class SaaS platform that combines proprietary data solutions and the power of AI to deliver an enhanced recruiting experience. Consolidating every step of the recruiting process into one platform, Loxo makes it easier for recruiters to find and engage "perfect-fit" candidates — while boosting efficiency and data integrity.

Media Contact

Sam Kuehnle, Loxo, 1 7372656172, [email protected], www.loxo.co

