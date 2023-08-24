Loxo announces next phase of growth with APAC expansion

This move comes at an ideal time to support the company's rapid growth while taking advantage of the highly skilled labor market in the region. "This is a small step in a much bigger strategic plan for the region," said Mark Leigh, Loxo's Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Loxo announced the launch of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations with the establishment of a sales team in Sydney. This move opens the door to increased abilities to serve the region with a dedicated team — similar to the one the company has developed in EMEA over the past two years.
With Japan and Australia being two of the largest recruitment markets in the world, building out sales and customer success teams in the region will allow Loxo to better meet growing demand — especially in Australia, where there has long been one dominating provider and recruiters are ready for change.
"The market opportunity for Loxo's state-of-the-art Talent Intelligence Platform in the APAC region is massive." said Loxo's CEO and founder, Matt Chambers. "Recruiters in the region are hungry for a tool that was built with best practices in mind, and is constantly evolving to better meet their needs. We've long had our sights set on expanding through APAC and are thrilled to finally have boots on the ground to make it happen."
About Loxo
Loxo is the world's leading Talent Intelligence Platform: a best-in-class SaaS platform that combines proprietary data solutions and the power of AI to deliver an enhanced recruiting experience. Consolidating every step of the recruiting process into one platform, Loxo makes it easier for recruiters to find and engage "perfect-fit" candidates — while boosting efficiency and data integrity.
