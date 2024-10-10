Loxo Skyrockets to #1 Leader in Talent Intelligence Platforms by G2 Momentum Grid

"If you are a recruiter who wants to run a modern, scalable, and efficient recruitment agency, Loxo is sincerely the only option." Post this

The Momentum Grid identifies products that are on the highest growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and marketshare presence and provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from G2," said Matt Chambers, CEO at Loxo. "Our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients has driven our rapid growth, and this acknowledgment reinforces our position as the go-to platform for recruiting organizations worldwide in the Talent Intelligence Platform category."

Loxo's innovative Talent Intelligence Platform is designed to streamline the entire end-to-end recruiting process in one unified workflow. Offering unmatched features that empower recruitment agencies, executive search firms, staffing companies, RPO, and in-house executive search teams to identify, engage, and hire top talent more efficiently. With its user-friendly interface, AI, and data-driven product suite, Loxo enables recruiting organizations to achieve higher levels of performance and profitability while consolidating unnecessary bolt-on tools they no longer need.

The Momentum Grid® highlights Loxo's impressive growth trajectory over the past couple of years and its commitment to addressing the dynamic needs of users in the recruiting space. As the recruiting landscape continues to evolve, Loxo remains committed to delivering solutions that empower professional recruiting organizations to thrive and solidify their reputation as the world's leading recruiting software company.

"Loxo does a lot of things well that someone in my industry (recruiting) would typically require a number of different products/subscriptions to achieve the same level of productivity. Loxo's user interface is also a standout feature where others can seem quite spartan or utilitarian, Loxo shines. We've also found that new users can get up to speed quite quickly on the system." - Ryan T., Principal

"Loxo's format addresses my challenges regarding staying organized when working multiple roles at a time. With Loxo, I don't have to compromise on features. You get access to everything which I love. The way Loxo has enabled it's platform, it doesn't just benefit me as a recruiter, it actually benefits our candidate experiences as well." - Lauren P., Director, Recruiting, Candidate Experience & CRM

"Loxo is a Netflix in a Blockbuster world. If you are a recruiter who wants to run a modern, scalable, and efficient recruitment agency, Loxo is sincerely the only option. I demoed a few of the other competitors that came up in a Google search and only wish I had those 30 min blocks back in my life. I actually feel that I have improved in my craft by using Loxo since the podcast episodes are actually relevant and you can tell the CEO/Founder knows this market (and cares about this market)." - Dylan S., Search Consultant

