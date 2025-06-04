Loxo Unveils Account-Based Prospecting, Revolutionizing Client Acquisition for Recruiting Agencies

Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software, today announced the launch of Account-Based Prospecting, an industry-defining innovation poised to transform how recruiting agencies acquire new clients and accelerate revenue growth.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loxo, the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software, today announced the launch of Account-Based Prospecting, an industry-defining innovation poised to transform how recruiting agencies acquire new clients and accelerate revenue growth. This groundbreaking solution marks a historic milestone as the first recruiting software platform to embed a purpose-built commercial search engine directly into its core system.

Loxo's Account-Based Prospecting provides native B2B data enrichment for both contacts and companies, effectively eliminating the fragmented workflows and reliance on multiple, expensive third-party tools that have plagued the industry for decades. While Loxo Source continues to empower recruiters to find perfect-match candidates with unmatched speed and precision, Account-Based Prospecting is specifically engineered for the sales and business development side of the house. It enables users to find and reach the right decision-makers at scale, systematically identifying high-value business opportunities.

"Growing an executive search firm or staffing agency just became exponentially easier," said Matt Chambers, Founder and CEO at Loxo. "Historically, the complexity and steep learning curve of Account-Based Sales meant many recruiting organizations defaulted to speculative CV submissions or MPC approaches. With Loxo's Account-Based Prospecting, we've made this superior strategy for sustainable, long-term growth remarkably simple and seamless, empowering every recruiter to become a rainmaker."

Loxo's Account-Based Prospecting is the ultimate tool for uncovering new business opportunities and accelerating a firm's success.

Key capabilities include:

Target Ideal Accounts: Pinpoint high-potential companies with unprecedented precision and depth.

Discover Key Decision Makers: Instantly access verified professional profiles—including job roles, work history, education, and social media links—transforming weeks of research into seconds.

Unlock Accurate Contact Data: Obtain verified work emails and B2B contact details for decision-makers, eliminating guesswork and improving outreach effectiveness.

Streamline Outreach: Automate personalized campaigns with Loxo Outreach™, nurturing leads through tailored sequences.

Manage Everything in One Place: Seamlessly handle sales, business development, sourcing, and recruiting within Loxo's unified platform.

Database Integrity & Efficiency: Eliminate costly subscriptions to third-party databases like ZoomInfo or Apollo.io and complex integrations, all while maintaining pristine data hygiene. The unified architecture prevents duplicate records and protects valuable client relationships.

"The user experience for Account-Based Prospecting is unbelievable; it's so simple and intuitive, a 10-year-old could figure it out," added Chambers. "Recruiting agencies, whether they are established in Account-Based Sales or new to the concept, can now leverage this powerful approach to significantly grow their business and revenue, all while consolidating their tech stack and reducing external tool costs."

Loxo is not just another recruiting tool — it's the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform designed to replace outdated Applicant Tracking Systems and unify the entire recruitment lifecycle. With Loxo, recruiting organizations in segments such as Retained Executive Search, Direct Hire/Perm Placement, Staffing, and RPO gain:

A top-tier Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

An AI-driven Recruiting CRM for smarter relationship management

A multi-channel outbound campaign tool for effortless engagement

A people and company search engine covering over a billion individuals and millions of organizations, complete with verified contact details

Instant AI sourcing, ranking, and matching to connect with the right talent and clients faster

These powerful components work in perfect harmony, delivering a seamless workflow that empowers teams to focus on building relationships and growing their business, making Loxo the most obvious choice for recruiters looking to scale.

With the launch of Account-Based Prospecting, Loxo solidifies its vision to transition the industry to a future state where recruiters have the very best tools to solve their daily challenges, all within one unified platform. Executive search firms and staffing agencies can now unlock unparalleled growth opportunities with ease.

Discover the power of Loxo today and redefine what's possible for your business. Visit loxo.co to learn more.

About Loxo

Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Designed to manage the full recruitment lifecycle through a single system-of-record, Loxo replaces legacy Applicant Tracking Systems. We provide our customers with software that helps them solve their daily operational problems and achieve their business objectives in the very best way possible, helping them consolidate tools and grow their revenue.

