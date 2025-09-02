Loxo Unveils Natural Language Search: A New AI Tool to Simplify Candidate Sourcing for Recruiters

"Loxo's core purpose with Natural Language Search — and with our Talent Intelligence Platform as a whole — is to help minimize these challenges and make it easier for recruiters to focus on what they do best, which is building genuine relationships with people." Post this

Loxo's Natural Language Search directly addresses these pain points by allowing recruiters to simply type what they are looking for, with the system's AI interpreting the user's intent and surfacing a wider, more relevant pool of candidates — and then allowing them to add more precision to their search by layering on Boolean strings or filters, if desired. Not sure how to start your search? Loxo's AI can even write the search description for you, and you can edit and refine from there.

This innovation helps fill roles faster, standardizes sourcing quality across teams, and empowers recruiters of any skill level to source like a pro from day one.

Better yet, recruiters can use Loxo's NLS to search their own CRM and Loxo Source's database of 1.2 billion professional profiles.

"Recruiters today are facing a lot of challenges," said Matt Chambers, Founder and CEO of Loxo. "Loxo's core purpose with Natural Language Search — and with our Talent Intelligence Platform as a whole — is to help minimize these challenges and make it easier for recruiters to focus on what they do best, which is building genuine relationships with people."

The release of Natural Language Search is the latest in a series of AI-driven improvements to the Loxo platform over the past few months.

These advancements, which include the newly released Loxo AI Notetaker and a growing fleet of AI agents, are part of Loxo's ongoing commitment to providing recruiters with cutting-edge tools to streamline their workflows and enhance their productivity.

"Our roadmap is packed with innovative AI Agents designed to transform how recruiters work," Chambers said, "with each one being meticulously developed to address a key area of the recruiting workflow."

About Loxo: Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform, and replaces the legacy Applicant Tracking System. The platform includes a best-in-class ATS, an AI-driven Recruiting CRM, a multi-channel outbound campaign product, a people and company search engine of over 1.2 billion people and millions of organizations, with verified contact information including mobile phone, personal and work emails, and instant AI sourcing, ranking and matching. All of these market leading products are designed to work seamlessly together in one unified end-to-end workflow. More than 13,200 Executive Search, RPO, professional recruitment and staffing teams across the globe are using Loxo. Learn more at https://www.loxo.co/

