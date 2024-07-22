Loyalty360 and Wunderkind Release New Report on Enhancing Booking Experiences with Customer Identity Resolution

Report offers insights on how marketers are using technology like identity resolution to capture the attention of travelers in new ways.

CINCINNATI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, in partnership with Wunderkind, has released its latest report, Enhancing Booking Experiences with Customer Identity Resolution: Loyalty360 Brand Marketer Research, featuring insights and perspectives from nearly 100 marketers across travel, hospitality, and ticketing brands.

"In today's highly competitive travel, hospitality, and ticketing industries, understanding and identifying customers across multiple channels is crucial," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "Our latest research reveals how advanced identity resolution technologies and strategies are enabling brands to deliver more personalized and engaging booking experiences."

The survey results, gathered in early 2024, provide valuable insights into marketers' understanding of the tools, technologies, and benefits that can help brands better identify their customers across multiple devices and channels—a significant challenge for any brand. This is especially daunting for businesses in the travel, hospitality, and ticketing sectors, where brands often lack direct access to customer information due to the nature of bookings, particularly when third-party online travel agencies (OTAs) are involved. However, leveraging identity resolution tools, strategies, and technologies can play a pivotal role in overcoming these challenges.

"With the cookie's impending demise, ever-rising ad costs, and anonymous traffic issues creating headwinds for marketers, we're excited to partner on this report to educate the industry on how contextual identity resolution can positively impact top line revenue," said Ronen Kadosh, Head of Travel and Ticketing, Wunderkind. "It's been a proven strategy accelerating growth in the retail and eCom sectors so we're bullish that this will report will create an 'a ha' moment for many in travel, hospitality, and event ticketing, among other industries."

Readers of the report will discover both quantitative and qualitative findings on:

Brands' understanding of and considerations for identity resolution tools.

Priorities and objectives for driving new business over the next 18 months.

Brands' self-assessments of being "technology-first" versus falling behind their competitors.

Impacts of cookie deprecation on brands' digital marketing mix.

Loyalty360's report, Enhancing Booking Experiences with Customer Identity Resolution, is now available on Loyalty360.org here. Download the full report to gain deeper insights and learn how identity resolution can transform your brand's approach to customer loyalty, experience, and engagement. For additional information on the report or to arrange an interview with Loyalty360 or Wunderkind, please feel free to contact [email protected].

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders.

