Loyalty360 Announces Call for Entries for the 2024 Loyalty360 Awards

This year's call for entries is open until March 28, 2024, with finalists and winners recognized at Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo in Orlando, FL, June 4-6, 2024.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has announced the call for entries for the Loyalty360 Awards is officially open. With an emphasis on objectivity, the Loyalty360 Awards recognize brands of any industry that build lasting and profitable relationships with customers. Any brand with a customer loyalty strategy, initiative, or program is eligible to enter. The call for entries runs until March 28, 2024. All submissions must be through Loyalty360's online entry portal.

Submission guidelines include:

Any brand with a customer loyalty strategy, initiative, or program is eligible to enter

Brands may submit themselves, or supplier partners may submit on behalf of their clients

Brands are encouraged to submit for multiple categories, and vendors/partners may submit numerous clients for the Loyalty360 Awards

Categories for this year's Loyalty360 Awards include:

B2B Customer Loyalty

Brand-to-Brand Program Partnerships

Corporate Social Responsibility and Loyalty

Creative Campaign and Communications

Customer Analytics, Insights, and Metrics

Customer Experience Strategy

Customer Loyalty Innovation and Transformation

Customer Loyalty Strategy

Employee Engagement and Impact

Loyalty Program Design

Offer, Incentive, and Reward Design

Technology and Trends

Champions of Customer Loyalty

Emerging Loyalty Leaders

In addition to the categories mentioned above, Loyalty360's comprehensive overall award — the 360-Degree Brand Award — recognizes brands for overall excellence in all facets of customer experience and loyalty. To qualify for this award, brands must enter three or more of the categories and be named a finalist in at least one. In addition to the 360-Degree Brand Award, Loyalty360 will also recognize the solution providers whose clients have the best combined performance across all categories.

There is a two-part judging process for the 2024 Loyalty360 Awards, which makes these awards unique and truly objective. Initially, all entries will be anonymously reviewed by a judging panel comprised of Loyalty360 committee members. Loyalty360 will name finalists in April, and finalists will participate in a second judging round at the 2024 Loyalty Expo in Orlando, Florida, in June. As a part of the event, all conference attendees can vote for Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention winners after the finalists' presentations. Award winners and final placements will be announced in a ceremony during the conference.

"We're pleased to announce the call for entries for our 2024 Loyalty360 Awards," said Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP, Research Analyst, Loyalty360. "From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, Loyalty360 Award finalists and winners continually prove they are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience — and we're looking forward to another great year of submissions."

Benefits for Loyalty360 Award finalists and winners include industry and peer recognition as well as brand coverage by Loyalty360 — a feature article and video in Loyalty Management magazine, official Loyalty360 Award winner logo usage rights, trophies, and more. Conference attendees can take advantage of numerous networking opportunities and have the chance to learn from some of the best marketing and loyalty professionals in the industry.

Last year's Loyalty360 Award winners include leading brands dedicated to customer loyalty and customer experience, including 7-Eleven, Bank of America, Blue Buffalo, Certified Angus Beef, Giant Food, LEGO, Scene+, Signia (Aspire), TELUS, Tim Hortons, Wawa, and more.

To start your submission or learn more about the 2024 Loyalty360 Awards, visit Loyalty360.org or contact Loyalty360 at [email protected].

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us on YouTube, Twitter (X), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Carly Stemmer Ivory, Loyalty360, 1 5138000360, [email protected], https://loyalty360.org/

