Loyalty360 Announces Winners for Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards

CINCINNATI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, The Association for Customer Loyalty, is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards. These awards celebrate brands that are cultivating enduring connections with their customers through proactive, meaningful, and measurable efforts. Loyalty360 awarded finalists in multiple categories, each representing a vital aspect of a brand's emphasis on customer experience, loyalty, and engagement focus.

The winners for the 2023 Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards are as follows:

Personalized Customer Experience:

Platinum – Food Lion

Gold – The National Basketball Association (NBA)

Customer Experience Excellence:

Platinum – Food Lion

Gold – Bank of America

Multi-Channel Experience:

Platinum – Bank of America

Gold – Bojangles

Innovation in Customer Experience:

Platinum – Bojangles

Gold – 7-Eleven

Silver – Amtrak

As part of the final judging process, each participating brand created a presentation outlining the details of their customer engagement, experience, and loyalty efforts. Loyalty360 Members actively participated in the selection process to determine placements for each category.

"The Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards play a vital role in fulfilling our mission at Loyalty360," stated Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "The finalists of the Loyalty360 Customer Experience Awards have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to customer experience, engagement, and loyalty across the key facets highlighted in this year's categories."

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.

