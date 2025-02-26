Loyalty360 Launches New Consolidated Podcast Series within Leaders in Customer Loyalty: A One-Stop Destination for Customer Loyalty Insights and Expertise

Loyalty360's new podcast series—Industry Voices, Brand Stories, Executive Spotlight, and The CEO's Desk—delivers deeper insights into customer loyalty, CX, and marketing innovation.

CINCINNATI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking expansion to its Leaders in Customer Loyalty podcast. This newly structured series introduces four distinct segments—Industry Voices (formerly known as the Loyalty Live series), Brand Stories, Executive Spotlight, and The CEO's Desk—each designed to offer deep insights into the evolving world of customer loyalty, customer experience (CX), and marketing innovation.

A Comprehensive Look at Customer Loyalty Trends and Strategies

As customer expectations shift and brands aim to build stronger, more meaningful relationships, Leaders in Customer Loyalty brings together thought leaders, marketers, innovative agencies, and technologists to share actionable strategies, address challenges, and highlight success stories. This consolidated and simplified format ensures a dynamic, informative listening experience tailored for industry professionals—all under one banner. It will also recognize the diverse set of leaders in the industry, in addition to brand marketers.

Four New Series Offering Unparalleled Insights

Industry Voices (Previously known as Loyalty Live) – A platform for consultants, agencies, and technology providers leading the way in customer loyalty innovation. This series dives into the latest trends, best practices, and forward-thinking solutions, with insights from subject matter experts.

Brand Stories – Showcasing firsthand accounts from brands and marketers, this series offers an insider perspective on loyalty programs, CX strategies, and marketing innovations. Through in-depth conversations, listeners gain practical lessons from real-world implementations.

Executive Spotlight – A behind-the-scenes look at the visionaries shaping the most influential customer loyalty programs. Featuring top industry leaders, many of whom are members of Loyalty360, these episodes explore personal journeys, strategies, and philosophies driving brand success.

The CEO's Desk – Loyalty360 CEO Mark Johnson provides expert analysis on industry trends, key developments, and executive-level insights. With years of experience and direct engagement with leading brands, this series will reflect on what he is observing through qualitative engagement with the brands and industry partners of Loyalty360.

Setting a New Standard in Customer Loyalty Thought Leadership

"With this expansion of Leaders in Customer Loyalty, we are bringing even greater depth to the conversations that matter most in the loyalty space," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "These four distinct series ensure that professionals at all levels—from strategists to executives—can access valuable, actionable insights to enhance their loyalty programs and customer engagement strategies."

Availability and Where to Listen

The Leaders in Customer Loyalty podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. New episodes from each series will be released weekly, featuring exclusive interviews with industry pioneers.

For more information, visit Loyalty360's website or subscribe to Leaders in Customer Loyalty on your preferred podcast platform.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the association for customer loyalty, providing market-driven insights, research, networking opportunities, and educational resources to help brands build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers. Through thought leadership, conferences, and content, Loyalty360 fosters a community where brands and solution providers collaborate to drive innovation in loyalty and CX.

Media Contact

Ethan Perry, Loyalty360, 1 5138000360, [email protected], https://loyalty360.org/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Loyalty360