Loyalty360 Releases 2024 State of Customer Loyalty Report, Highlighting Key Trends and Challenges in Loyalty Programs

Report Offers Insights from Nearly 100 Brand Marketers on Evolving Customer Loyalty Strategies, Technological Impacts, and Market Opportunities

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360 has unveiled its 2024 State of Customer Loyalty Report, sponsored by Phaedon. The report features insights and perspectives from nearly 100 brand marketers who manage leading customer loyalty programs, highlighting the challenges and opportunities currently facing companies and the industry as a whole.

Interest and investment in customer loyalty continue to rise among brands; however, many still face significant challenges. In early 2024, Loyalty360 conducted a survey among marketers to gain a deeper understanding of the perspectives, challenges, and opportunities surrounding their customer loyalty programs, strategies, and teams. The findings highlight a widespread desire to upgrade, enhance, and revamp customer loyalty strategies.

"We regularly connect with industry leaders, engaging with those deeply involved in creating relevant and engaging consumer experiences," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "This positions us uniquely to help the industry navigate the complex and ever-changing customer loyalty landscape. While marketers recognize the importance of customer loyalty, they often struggle to overcome the daily, weekly, and monthly challenges they encounter."

Carly Stemmer Ivory, VP and Research Analyst at Loyalty360, added, "We've consistently heard from our members about the need for more objective and in-depth customer loyalty-focused research and reports. Through this research, we aim to provide clarity to the industry."

Readers of the report will discover both quantitative and qualitative findings on:

Marketers' understanding of evolving customer behavior

Enhancements marketers are interested in investing in

Current challenges in customer loyalty efforts

The impact of new technologies on customer loyalty

Significant opportunities related to customer data

Denise Holt, SVP of Strategy, Experience, and Research at Phaedon, added, "Successful brands don't just satisfy customers; they spark participation to create passionate advocates with deep emotional loyalty to the brand. The Loyalty360 2024 State of Customer Loyalty report reinforces trends we see impacting the market today—the need to remain forward-thinking, continue investing in technology and AI to enable more personalized experiences, and lean into a holistic approach to loyalty that spans the CX, UX, EX continuum."

Loyalty360's State of Customer Loyalty Report is now available on Loyalty360.org here. For additional information on the report, to arrange an interview, or speak with an analyst regarding the reports, please feel free to contact [email protected].

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders.

