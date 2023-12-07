Loyola's BSN proposal is recommended for implementation by Maryland Higher Education Commission

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has recommended Loyola's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for implementation.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has recommended Loyola's new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for implementation. This program will be run through a partnership with Mercy Medical Center, which will provide clinical placements at Mercy's downtown Baltimore campus, in addition to other resources and support.

"This program will be a powerful example of living out our Jesuit, Catholic mission, as we strive to graduate leaders who are capable of meeting the needs of our community," said Cheryl Moore-Thomas, Ph.D., NCC, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "This affirmation from MHEC is an important milestone in the process—and a critical step as we look ahead to implement a strategy of growing health and STEM programs at Loyola."

The University, which expects the four-year BSN program to be available for new incoming undergraduates in Fall 2025, still needs approval from the Maryland Board of Nursing. Loyola is preparing to launch a search for a nursing director with the hope of filling that role in the spring.

"Loyola is proud, honored, and grateful to partner with Mercy Medical Center in helping to address Maryland's ongoing nursing workforce shortage, and we appreciate the support of MHEC in this process," said Terrence M. Sawyer, J.D., president of Loyola. "As an anchor institution and the Jesuit university in Baltimore, Loyola has long been involved in partnerships that strengthen our city. This new program will help us continue this legacy of investment and collaboration.

Loyola and Mercy have a shared history as faith-based, mission-driven institutions deeply committed to the City of Baltimore. Founded in 1852 by the Society of Jesus, Loyola merged in 1971 with Mount Saint Agnes College, a women's college founded by the Sisters of Mercy, who also founded Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore in 1874.

While working toward the creation of the BSN program, Loyola has also created a memorandum of understanding to prioritize admission for BSN graduates to Notre Dame of Maryland University graduate programs in nursing and occupational therapy.

"We believe this collaborative relationship with Notre Dame will serve our students and the deep workforce needs in our state," Moore-Thomas said.

Media Contact

Marcus Dean, Loyola University Maryland, 410-617-1520, [email protected], https://loyola.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE Loyola University Maryland