L&P Aesthetics Named Best Facial Surgery by Silicon Valley Magazine for Third Consecutive Year

For the third straight year, L&P Aesthetics has been named among the top board-certified facial plastic surgeons in California by Silicon Valley Magazine's Best of Silicon Valley Awards. Drs. David Lieberman, Sachin Parikh and Steven Curti were recognized by name.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, Silicon Valley Magazine has recognized Palo Alto-based L&P Aesthetics among the top board-certified facial plastic surgeons in California. Drs. David Lieberman, Sachin Parikh and Steven Curti were each named in the 2026 Best of Silicon Valley Awards. This milestone reflects their surgical precision and the transformations their patients have experienced.

Finding the best facial plastic surgeon Bay Area patients can trust means finding a surgeon who delivers excellent results and renewed confidence. Drs. Lieberman and Parikh are both double-board-certified facial plastic surgeons who completed their residencies at Stanford and then pursued highly competitive fellowships specializing in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Steven Curti joins them as a recognized member of the practice's surgical team.

What Makes L&P Aesthetics a Destination for California Facial Plastic Surgery?

Three consecutive Best of Silicon Valley wins reflect what patients across California have already discovered, drawing those evaluating top facelift surgeons in Los Angeles and beyond to the Palo Alto practice for its surgical expertise and concierge-level care. California facial plastic surgery reviews consistently highlight the practice's commitment to natural-looking results and individualized care.

L&P Aesthetics is best known for the L&P Signature Facelift — a deep-plane face and neck lift that represents the gold standard in facelift surgery. It also offers facial aesthetic and reconstructive services, such as rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty and noninvasive treatments with minimal downtime. Both Drs. Lieberman and Parikh are regularly named on New Beauty's list of top surgeons and are recognized by their peers on the Castle Connolly List.

"There's nothing more gratifying than seeing our patients carry themselves with more confidence or tell us that they've been able to make a positive change in their life since having their surgery," Dr. Parikh says. This highlights L&P Aesthetics' dedication to helping people achieve the best version of themselves.

Drs. Lieberman and Parikh are present daily at L&P Aesthetics and The IO Clinic, overseeing an interdisciplinary team of nonsurgical facial providers who meet patients wherever they are in their aesthetic journey.

About L&P Aesthetics

L&P Aesthetics is a facial plastic surgery practice led by top facelift surgeons in Los Angeles, Drs. David Lieberman and Sachin Parikh, with offices in Palo Alto and Los Gatos, California. Both are Stanford-trained with fellowships in facial plastic surgery. The practice's services span the full range of facial aesthetic and reconstructive care, including the L&P Signature deep-plane facelift, rhinoplasty and fat transfer.

Media Contact

Dr. David Lieberman, L&P Aesthetics, 1 (650) 664-3699, [email protected], https://www.fortheface.com

Dr. Sachin Parikh, L&P Aesthetics, 1 (408) 539-5964, [email protected], https://www.fortheface.com/

SOURCE L&P Aesthetics