LP Building Solutions and Feldco Partner to Expand Siding Options for Midwestern Homeowners

What makes this partnership truly exciting is the alignment of our missions and values. Post this

Since 1976, Feldco has provided Midwest homeowners with high-quality windows, siding, doors and roofing solutions. With more than 20 years of proven performance, LP® SmartSide® products are recognized as a top choice for full-home siding solutions.

"We're excited to team up with Feldco and couldn't be happier with how well our companies have come together," said LP Regional Sales Manager Bryan Jones. "With shared values and a common goal for growth, we can't wait to see how this partnership evolves and flourishes."

Both LP and Feldco have earned industry accolades for excellence and responsibility. LP has been named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025 by Newsweek and one of America's Climate Leaders 2024 by USA Today. Additionally, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding was recently recognized as a 2025 Most Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. Feldco has been named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace eleven times and was recognized as the No. 1 Window and Door Company in America by Window and Door Magazine.

"What makes this partnership truly exciting is the alignment of our missions and values," said Feldco Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Balitaan. "At Feldco, we are committed to delivering the best value and experience to our customers—a commitment LP shares through its dedication to Building a Better World™."

Feldco will begin offering LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding to homeowners in the Chicago area starting May 1, 2025. ￼

To learn more about LP's high-performance products, visit LPCorp.com. To learn more about Feldco Windows, Siding & Doors, visit 4Feldco.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Feldco

Feldco is the Midwest's leading window, siding and door replacement specialist. Founded in 1976, the company is focused on delighting customers by making home improvement projects simple. With premium products, factory-direct pricing, and certified installers, Feldco provides excellent overall value and experience having served over 500,000 customers across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan. Please visit Feldco's website (www.4feldco.com) or contact the company's Communication Center (866-4FELDCO or 708-437-4000) to learn more about Feldco's products and services.

Media Contact

Liz McCarthy, Feldco, 1 7084374026, [email protected], www.4feldco.com

Emily O'Connor, LP, 1 615-920-2362, [email protected], lpcorp.com

SOURCE Feldco