LPA Accepting Applications for 2024 Diversity in Design Scholarship

"LPA is committed to investing and empowering talented and deserving students from underrepresented backgrounds." - LPA CEO and Chief Talent Officer Wendy Rogers Post this

Now in its fourth year, the LPA Diversity in Design Scholarship provides a pipeline into the design professions by focusing on long-term relationships with students and offering practical experience to help them progress in their education. Thirteen students have won the scholarship since the program started in 2021, and all 13 are still receiving support.

"It's been gratifying to be able to work with these young people as they start their exploration of our industry," said LPA CEO and Chief Talent Officer Wendy Rogers. "LPA is committed to investing and empowering talented and deserving students from underrepresented backgrounds."

Applicants must be high school seniors in California or Texas who have been accepted in a full-time undergraduate program at an accredited four- or five-year college or university for the entire upcoming academic year. Applicants must be eligible to work in the United States. The following degree programs are eligible:

Architecture

Landscape Architecture

Interior Architecture/Design

Architectural Engineering

Structural Engineering

Building Science

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Related fields

Administered by Scholarship America, the LPA Diversity in Design Scholarship is part of LPA for Change, LPA's community impact initiative. Other components of the initiative include participation in the National Organization of Minority Architects' Project Pipeline, the ACE Mentor Program of America, and the International Living Future Institute's JUST program.

About LPA Design Studios

LPA is a multi-discipline firm focused on collaboration, inclusion and an integrated design process that connects building performance and design excellence. Founded in 1965, the firm's mission is to deliver timeless, sustainable designs that benefit the environment, generate lasting value, enrich the human experience, and ensure a better future. With six studios in California and Texas, LPA's team includes more than 400 in-house architects, master planners, engineers, interior designers, landscape architects and research analysts, working across a wide array of sectors. In 2021, LPA was honored as AIA California's Firm of the Year, the organization's highest annual honor for an architectural firm. For more information, visit lpadesignstudios.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Scheuerman, LPA Design Studios, 949.701.4180, [email protected], https://lpadesignstudios.com/

SOURCE LPA Design Studios