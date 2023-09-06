LPA Adds John Hoenig to Lead Texas Structural Engineering Team

"John fits perfectly with what LPA does best: working across design disciplines to achieve sustainable, resilient, restorative design on every project, every budget, every scale." - LPA Director of Structural Engineering Bryan Seamer Tweet this

"John's collaborative approach to structural engineering is a great match with our integrated design practice," says LPA Director of Structural Engineering Bryan Seamer. "He fits perfectly with what LPA does best: working across design disciplines to achieve sustainable, resilient, restorative design on every project, every budget, every scale."

Hoenig is a dedicated mentor and a leading voice in the structural engineering profession. He has authored articles in Structural Engineer Magazine and Modern Steel Construction, and he has presented at the Texas Society of Architects conference. His design work has earned awards from the Urban Land Institute, Engineering News-Record and the American Institute of Architects at the state and national level, as well as R&D Magazine's Lab of the Year Award.

"I was drawn to LPA because of the firm's deep commitment to integrated design," says Hoenig. "It's an approach where every design discipline takes ownership of every project from the very beginning, and no efficiency or design opportunity is left on the table."

Hoenig joins a Dallas studio that is actively expanding its portfolio of projects in multiple markets, including commercial, education, workplace and life science. He will work on a variety of projects with his new LPA team, including a new office for a Texas biotech company, a 15,000-square-foot administration building addition, and a net zero energy recreation center.

LPA's structural engineering practice is nationally recognized for providing elegant, cost-effective solutions to the most challenging design problems. In recent years, the firm has been honored with many of the structural engineering industry's top honors, including four national awards from the National Council of Structural Engineers Associations.

Earlier this year, LPA joined the SE 2050 Commitment, an initiative to reduce and ultimately eliminate embodied carbon in structural systems by 2050.

