LPA Design Studios Announces Retirement of Firm Pioneer James Kelly

"Jim Kelly has embodied what it means to work at LPA for more than 40 years. Jim's values, compassion and work ethic helped shape who we are today." -- Wendy Rogers, CEO Post this

Kelly also helped develop LPA's operations and business practices, creating the heart and soul of the firm.

"Jim Kelly has embodied what it means to work at LPA for more than 40 years," says LPA Chief Executive Officer Wendy Rogers. "Jim's values, compassion and work ethic helped shape who we are today."

Since 1981, LPA has grown from 25 employees with a focus on commercial buildings to a multi-discipline design firm with more than 450 employees and six studios in California and Texas. As LPA grew, Kelly managed the firm's first international project, first retail project, first K-12 school project and first higher education project.

During Kelly's tenure, LPA twice earned the AIA-California Firm Award, the state's top honor for an architecture firm, most recently in 2021.

"Any discussion about LPA's success would need to recognize the important impact that Jim Kelly, through his leadership, had in creating our unique culture," said LPA President Emeritus Dan Heinfeld.

Within LPA, Kelly was also an active mentor of young talent, helping to develop a generation of architects and designers who are now making contributions around the country.

"The most rewarding part was bringing people in and seeing them be successful and seeing our clients be successful," Kelly said. "That's always been a driving force for me personally and others in our company."

Kelly was an invaluable member of project teams, helping to ensure projects stayed on course, on budget and focused on client goals. Kelly was known for bringing patience, humor and a relentless drive to explore options to the process.

"Our clients expected quality and Jim's teams delivered beautifully detailed projects for decades," said LPA President Keith Hempel.

Kelly plans to focus retirement on "glamping" with his wife of 57 years, Gail, and returning to his passion for music. The Kellys have four daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Media Contact

Daniel Scheuerman, LPA Design Studios, 949.701.4180, [email protected], lpadesignstudios.com

Twitter

SOURCE LPA Design Studios