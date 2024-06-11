LPA Design Studios Announces Retirement of Firm Pioneer James Kelly

As managing principal on a wide range of influential commercial and education developments, Kelly helped shape business communities throughout California.
IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LPA Design Studios today announced the retirement of longtime leader James Kelly, an influential figure in the company's growth, culture and success as an integrated design firm.
Since joining LPA in 1981, Kelly served as project manager or principal in charge of more than 3,400 projects for more than 260 clients, including Sage Hill School, Irvine Spectrum and Newport Center Office Towers and other well-known Orange County landmarks. For the past 25 years, Kelly served as the principal point of contact for LPA's mixed-use and commercial work with the Irvine Company, one of the premier real estate investment companies and master planners in America.
Kelly also helped develop LPA's operations and business practices, creating the heart and soul of the firm.
"Jim Kelly has embodied what it means to work at LPA for more than 40 years," says LPA Chief Executive Officer Wendy Rogers. "Jim's values, compassion and work ethic helped shape who we are today."
Since 1981, LPA has grown from 25 employees with a focus on commercial buildings to a multi-discipline design firm with more than 450 employees and six studios in California and Texas. As LPA grew, Kelly managed the firm's first international project, first retail project, first K-12 school project and first higher education project.
During Kelly's tenure, LPA twice earned the AIA-California Firm Award, the state's top honor for an architecture firm, most recently in 2021.
"Any discussion about LPA's success would need to recognize the important impact that Jim Kelly, through his leadership, had in creating our unique culture," said LPA President Emeritus Dan Heinfeld.
Within LPA, Kelly was also an active mentor of young talent, helping to develop a generation of architects and designers who are now making contributions around the country.
"The most rewarding part was bringing people in and seeing them be successful and seeing our clients be successful," Kelly said. "That's always been a driving force for me personally and others in our company."
Kelly was an invaluable member of project teams, helping to ensure projects stayed on course, on budget and focused on client goals. Kelly was known for bringing patience, humor and a relentless drive to explore options to the process.
"Our clients expected quality and Jim's teams delivered beautifully detailed projects for decades," said LPA President Keith Hempel.
Kelly plans to focus retirement on "glamping" with his wife of 57 years, Gail, and returning to his passion for music. The Kellys have four daughters and 10 grandchildren.
