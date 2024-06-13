LPA Design Studios Awards 2024 Diversity in Design Scholarships

"LPA believes in the power of diverse perspectives to create more equitable and inclusive projects. By supporting these talented students, we are investing in the future of our design industry." -- Wendy Rodgers, CEO Post this

The Diversity in Design Scholarship annually provides up to five high school seniors with $5,000 renewable scholarships. Additionally, students receive mentorship from LPA professionals and opportunities for paid summer internships.

"LPA believes in the power of diverse perspectives to create more equitable and inclusive projects," said CEO Wendy Rogers. "By supporting these talented students, we are investing in the future of our design industry, expanding the pipeline of students and ensuring that our industry benefits from a rich variety of experiences and viewpoints."

Established through LPA for Change and Scholarship America, the program addresses the architecture and engineering industry's lack of diversity. It is joined by other EDI initiatives like the National Organization of Minority Architects' Project Pipeline, the ACE Mentor Program, and the International Living Future's JUST Label program.

The scholarship fosters long-term relationships, offering students practical experience and a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to design.

Last year's recipients, including Martin Leung (Mechanical Engineering, UCLA), Anthony Ragasa (Mechanical Engineering, UCLA), Katrina Lima-Guan (Civil and Environmental Engineering, San Jose State University), and Liliana Tova (Interior Design, University of Texas at Austin), continue to receive support from LPA. In total, LPA has committed $220,000 to this four-year-old program.

LPA recently hired its first Diversity in Design Scholarship recipients full-time. Elisabeth Gutierrez is an interior design intern, and Diego Riverbay is a mechanical engineering intern. Both began receiving support from the program in 2021.

"Four years in, we are beginning to see scholarship recipients like Elisabeth and Diego enter the workforce, showcasing the real-world impact of this program," said Melody Tang, Senior Project Architect and co-founder of LPA's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Advisory Council. "It's inspiring to see their growth and dedication, and we're proud to support their journeys into the design professions."

This year's recipients:

Christopher Avendano (Architecture, University of Texas at Austin)

A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, Avendano is a first-generation college student passionate about inclusive and environmentally conscious architecture. Despite personal hardships, including taking on adult responsibilities at a young age, he has excelled academically, graduating 13th in his class of almost 500.

"I want to design architecture that is beautiful and serves a purpose for all," he says.

Everett Green (Interior Design, University of North Texas)

Green graduated from John Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas. Despite significant personal losses during the pandemic, he found his quarantine "happy place" in developing a study routine and becoming self-sufficient. His hard work and self-discipline earned him an award from the National African American Recognition Program.

"My career objective is to receive LEED accreditation and excel in my career as an interior designer," he says.

Laura Khuu (Civil Engineering, UC Davis)

A graduate of Middle College High School in San Pablo, California, Khuu is a first-generation college student inspired by her parents' resilience in fleeing political oppression in Vietnam and facing economic hardship. Through a dual-enrollment program, she has taken college classes since ninth grade while spending four years in student leadership, cross country, MESA and the Society of Women Engineers.

"My biggest goal is addressing community disparities through engineering," she says.

Julian Rayford (Architecture, University of California, Berkeley)

Rayford, who graduated from Santiago High School in Corona, California, became active in the architecture industry at a young age, joining the ACE Mentor program and Skills USA before working as an MEP engineering intern. Between earning stellar grades and participating in BIM competitions, he found time to become a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo and president of his speech and debate team.

"I want to address contemporary challenges pertaining to the housing crisis, environmental sustainability, and the intersection of culture and architecture," he says.

Joanna Wong (Architecture, University of California, Berkeley)

Wong, who graduated from Burlingame High School in California, started working young after her father developed epilepsy. She has been a tutor, graphic designer and architecture intern, while also participating in various STEM-related extracurriculars and service work. As a Chinese/Burmese daughter, she aims to make her mother proud by designing inclusive spaces.

"I want to become a designer who uses my talents to make a bigger change and impact on my community," she says.

