LPA Design Studios Sets New Benchmark for High Performance Design

LPA's results translate to an estimated $6 million in annual energy savings for LPA clients and the elimination of approximately 12,000 metric tons of carbon emissions, compared to the average from other reporting firms.

The high-performing projects reflect LPA's distinctive integrated design process, which emphasizes research and collaboration across disciplines, including in-house engineers, landscape architects and interior designers. The firm sets performance goals around a broad definition of sustainability — including performance, wellness, community and experience — on every project, regardless of scale or budget.

"We have been able to make significant progress by aligning building performance with our clients' goals," says LPA President and Chief Design Officer Keith Hempel. "Our results reflect a collaborative, inclusive approach focused on creating resilient, cost-effective and healthy places for people."

The built environment is responsible for 42 percent of annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Architecture 2030 reports.

The AIA 2030 Commitment gradually raises the target for energy reduction in new projects from industry baselines, with the goal of eliminating carbon emissions from buildings by 2030. The current target is an 80% reduction. In 2018 and 2019, when the goal was 70%, LPA was the largest firm in the nation to surpass the target.

In 2022, 428 companies shared results in the AIA 2030 Commitment database, representing more than 3.8 billion gross square footage across 23,276 projects and 107 countries.

LPA's 78.7% average reduction in 2022 represents a 10% improvement from 2020's results (71.6%), across the largest number of new ground-up construction projects the firm has ever reported (62). In 2022, 26 LPA projects reached the 80% 2030 Commitment target, compared to 16 in 2021 and 9 in 2020; 34 included photovoltaic (PV) panels, up from 20 in 2021; and the 11 NZE projects compare to 7 in 2021 and 2 in 2020.

LPA's 2022 data includes 900,000 square feet of interior spaces, which achieved an average 48% predicted lighting power density (LPD) reduction.

"These results give us a chance to gauge our progress with the industry and see where we can do better," says LPA Director of Sustainability and Applied Research Ellen Mitchell. "We are continually working to improve our education and processes to help clients improve efficiency, address climate change and save money."

The 2022 results were the latest in a long line of sustainability accomplishments for LPA. Earlier this month, the firm announced the completion of its 200th LEED project, reflecting one of the largest portfolios of LEED-certified projects in the country.

