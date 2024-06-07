LPC Naturals Announces Their New Chief Executive Officer

I am honored to be appointed CEO of LPC Naturals and excited to work with this talented team to build on our success and drive the company to even greater heights. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Jes to Prime Superior," said Nicholas Bianco, Chief Business Officer. "She is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of our industry and has a strong focus on innovation. We are confident that she will be instrumental in driving Prime Superior's increasing success."

Jessica Staha will oversee all aspects of Prime Superior's operations in her new role, including strategy, growth, and innovation. She will work closely with the company's leadership team to execute its strategic vision and create long-term value for employees and customers with expanded product lines and profitability.

"I am honored to be appointed CEO of LPC Naturals," said Jessica Staha. "I have long admired the company's commitment to suggesting safe solutions for agriculture," Jessica continued, "and I am excited to work with this talented team to build on our success and drive the company to even greater heights."

To learn more about LPC Naturals and the Prime Superior products, visit: Lpcnaturals.com and primesuperior.com.

About Jessica Staha

Jessica Staha brings over 20 years of experience in the life science industry to Prime Superior. She previously served as CTO at Phylos, where she led a team of 42 professionals through intellectual property development spanning a wide range of basic research, gene discovery, data science, production, quality control and assurance, breeding, cultivation, in-field technical development, chemistry, software engineering, manufacturing, and information technology. Jessica Staha holds a Master of Science in Horticulture and Plant Biotechnology, and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Biophysics from Oregon State University.

About LPC Naturals

LPC Naturals is a new company that promotes and distributes a successful range of products that establish a beneficial interaction with a proprietary strain of the symbiotic fungus Beauveria bassiana. This natural symbiotic partnership can result in increased yields and improved quality.

Media inquiries: Christopher J. Lent, Chief Marketing Officer, 716-633-1940, ext 304; [email protected].

Sales inquiries: Nicholas Bianco, Chief Business Officer, 716-633-1940 ext.232; [email protected].

SOURCE LPC Naturals LLC