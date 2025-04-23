LPC Naturals Launches Prime Superior Water-Soluble Product Line

LPC Naturals Revolutionizes Growing with Their New Water-Soluble Product for Low-pressure Irrigation

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LPC Naturals, a leading innovator in soil health and plant performance solutions, today announced the launch of its newest product: Prime Superior Water-Soluble. This groundbreaking formulation allows growers utilizing low-pressure, drip, trickle, micro- or low-flow irrigation systems to seamlessly integrate the benefits of Prime Superior's renowned beneficial fungal treatment directly into their existing watering practices.

Prime Superior Water-Soluble offers the same powerful benefits as the company's established products, promoting faster emergence and increased vigor, robust root development, enhanced nutrient uptake, and increased plant resilience. By offering a water-soluble format, Prime Superior is streamlining application for growers with low-pressure systems, saving time and resources while ensuring consistent and widespread coverage.

"We are thrilled to introduce Prime Superior Water-Soluble to our valued growers," said Jessica Staha, CEO of LPC Naturals. "We understand there is a variety of different irrigation systems in modern agriculture, and we listened to our customers needing something more. This new product makes it easier than ever for growers to achieve optimal plant health and maximize their yields, all while utilizing their existing infrastructure."

Prime Superior Water-Soluble is designed for easy one-time mixing and compatibility with various irrigation methods. Growers can now effortlessly incorporate the proven benefits of Prime Superior into their regular watering schedules, ensuring consistent delivery of the LPC Naturals beneficial fungus directly to the root zone.

"The development of Prime Superior Water-Soluble underscores our commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions for the agricultural community," added Staha. "We believe this product will be a game-changer for growers who rely on low-pressure irrigation, offering them a convenient and effective way to enhance their plants' health and performance. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on their operations."

Prime Superior Water-Soluble is available for purchase. Growers are encouraged to contact their local Prime Superior distributor or visit www.PrimeSuperior.com for more information.

About LPC Naturals

Since 2018, LPC Naturals has been dedicated to developing and delivering superior plant health and plant performance solutions. Through innovative research and a commitment to quality, LPC Naturals empowers growers to achieve healthier crops, increased yields, and sustainable agricultural practices.

About LPC Naturals products

LPC Naturals carries a unique set of products for indoor and outdoor growing. The secret ingredient throughout the Prime Superior product line is our proprietary isolate and novel culturing method of the beneficial fungus, Beauveria bassiana (Bbas). By introducing this beneficial fungus at seeding, the fungus is then able to germinate with the seed and begin its process of growing within the plant. With the fungus and plant combined, growers have seen a dramatic reduction in late-stage harmful fungus, while also boosting yields with earlier germination, enhanced nutrient uptake and metabolism, increased root development, and stand establishment.

Media Contact

Nick Bianco, LPC Naturals, 1 (716) 529-6333, [email protected], https://lpcnaturals.com/

SOURCE LPC Naturals