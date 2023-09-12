LPG® America Celebrates Grand Opening as the Newest Subsidiary of the LPG® Group

"This Grand Opening is not just a celebration of a new office space; it's a testament to our dedication to bringing non-aggressive and non-invasive treatment solutions to the American market," - Thierry Gee CEO of LPG® Group. Tweet this

Inspired by manual massage, endermologie® is the exclusive principle of action of LPG® patented technologies. It mechanically stimulates the skin's surface to reactivate dormant cellular activity. It is a 100% natural, non-invasive and non-aggressive technique with scientifically-proven results (165+ scientific studies, out of which 90 published on Medline).

Their flagship products, including the CELLU M6 Alliance®, have revolutionized the industry by reactivating cells through mechanical massage, benefiting countless individuals worldwide.

The Grand Opening will be a blend of elegance and innovation. The LPG® Group's CEO, Thierry Gee, joining from France, will be a distinguished guest for the evening. One of the evening's highlights will be the inauguration of LPG® America's brand-new office space, reflecting the brand's commitment to growth, excellence in the US market and future-forward vision.

As a token of appreciation, guests will receive exclusive branded gift bags, embodying the brand's essence. Since the acquisition of the US distributor in December 2021, LPG® America has been on a mission to expand and solidify the brand's presence, with a focus on customer support as the foundation of its success.

LPG® America's mission remains clear: to provide unparalleled customer support and foster lasting relationships. With this Grand Opening, the brand takes a significant step towards realizing its vision of becoming a household name in the USA.

About LPG® America:

LPG® America, as part of the LPG® Group, continues the legacy of providing non-aggressive and non-invasive treatment solutions. With 28,000 professionals equipped worldwide and 84,000 individuals receiving endermologie® treatments daily, the brand stands as a testament to quality and innovation in the healthcare and beauty sectors.

Location: 2966 Northwest 60 Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Toll-Free Number: 866-374-9401

