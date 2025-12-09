LPGA 2026 Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba Confirmed for Second Staging, April 27 - May 3, 2026

"We are incredibly proud to host the world's best players and, in doing so, inspire the next generation of Mexican talent," said Luis Durán, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba Post this

"I believe we hit a hole-in-one by bringing the LPGA back to the premier destination in Mexico," said Gustavo Santoscoy García, Tournament Director and CEO of GS Sports Management during the announcement of the LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. "My sincere thanks go to all the sponsors and authorities who provide the essential backing for this magnificent event to succeed and put the name of Mexico and the Riviera Maya on the global stage."

A Pioneering Legacy in Mexican Golf

This announcement marks an exciting continuation of an alliance that yields significant results for women's professional golf development in the country. Mayakoba and El Camaleón have a long and established history as pioneers in the growth of the sport in Mexico, building a 16-year legacy that includes hosting the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf, AJGA, and the inaugural LPGA event in 2025, alongside the LACC.

"Hosting the LPGA Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba for a second consecutive year at our acclaimed El Camaleón course underscores our strategy of being the ultimate setting for ultra-luxury sports experiences and world-class hospitality," said Luis Durán, CEO of RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba and El Camaleón golf course. "We are incredibly proud to host the world's best players and, in doing so, inspire the next generation of Mexican talent."

The 2026 edition guarantees the participation of at least three of Mexico's most prominent players on the LPGA women's tour: Gaby López (Mexico City), Isabella Fierro (Yucatán), and María Fassi (Hidalgo).

Gaby López is currently ranked 58th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. This season, she recorded five top-10 finishes in 23 starts, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the HSBC Women's Championship in Singapore.

Isabella Fierro will return to the top professional circuit next year following a highly successful campaign on the Epson Tour, where she secured six top-10 finishes across 19 total tournaments. Fierro was previously named Rookie of the Year during her first LPGA season in 2024.

María Fassi competed in 11 Epson Tour events in 2025, making six cuts, with her best result being a fifth-place finish at the Casella Golf Championship in Guilderland, New York. Fassi delivered a strong performance at the inaugural Mayakoba event, finishing within the top 50.

At the inaugural edition in 2025, Japan's Chisato Iwai was the winner, delivering a formidable performance ahead of the USA's Jenny Bae and Korea's Haeji Kang, who completed the podium in second and third place, respectively.

ABOUT THE LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world's leading professional women's golf organization. Founded in 1950 by 13 pioneering founders, the LPGA, whose members currently represent nearly 40 countries, is the oldest continuously operating women's professional sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides professional women with the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional circuits and teaching certification programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which delivers best-in-class programs for female golfers through its junior golf program, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers members playing and learning opportunities worldwide. The LPGA's goal is to use its unique platform to inspire, transform, and enhance opportunities for girls and women, both on and off the golf course. Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile applications on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE LPGA TOUR

The LPGA Tour is the premier competitive destination for the world's top professional women golfers. The Tour hosts more than 32 events annually across 12 countries for over 200 athletes, distributing prize money exceeding $129 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television channel, Golf Channel.

ABOUT GS SPORTS MANAGEMENT

GS Sports Management is a Mexican company specializing in the planning and operation of international-level professional sports events in disciplines such as tennis, padel, and golf. With solid licenses with leading organizations such as the WTA (Women's Tennis Association), LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown), Pro Padel League (PPL), Octagon, as well as the Patrick Mouratoglou academy in Guadalajara, they are consolidated as leaders in the sports and entertainment industry in Latin America. Beyond organizing tournaments, they design unique experiences that integrate high-level hospitality and connection with audiences by seeking to empower brands through sports, with operational excellence and a global vision.

For more information, visit: gssportsmanagement.com.mx.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by nature and distinguished by its emerald lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Three meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, and Rosewood Mayakoba — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and two collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, and Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba. In early 2026, Mayakoba will debut a fourth luxury resort on the site formerly occupied by Andaz Mayakoba: Alila Mayakoba. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including three acclaimed spas, more than 25 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and El Pueblito, a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and El Camaleón Mayakoba, the most prestigious 18-hole golf course in Latin America, designed by Greg Norman. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

