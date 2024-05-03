LPGA Golfer Lilia Vu to Speak At Zonda's Builder 100 Leadership Summit

One of the Top Players on the LPGA Tour, Vu Will Join Norbert Schmidt of Kohler to Discuss Driving Success

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda has announced Lilia Vu, one of the top players on the LPGA tour, will be speaking alongside Norbert Schmidt, President of Kohler Kitchen + Bath, North America, to kick off the 2024 Builder 100 Leadership Summit at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif. on May 6. Vu and Schmidt will discuss overcoming challenges and adversity on the road to success.

"Lilia's success is an inspiration to many," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Her ability to navigate challenges, keep her head in the game, and persevere is exactly what home builders can relate to. Whether it's golf or real estate, our industries are wrought with quandaries we must overcome to strive forward."

Vu has quickly established herself as one of the best players in the game as one of the top ranked female golfers in the world and two-time Major Champion. She has four victories in the last twelve months, becoming the first American woman to win two majors in the same year since Juli Inkster in 1999. She hails from Southern California and had a storied career at UCLA where she won a record-breaking eight individual titles before being named the 2018 PING WGCA Player of the Year and Pac-12 Conference Golfer of the Year.

"The path for a professional golfer has many variables and can be very trying," said Vu. "I look forward to talking with Norbert about my experiences and our shared passion for the sport – and how home builders can relate."

Kohler, a longtime supporter of the game, owns St. Andrews golf course in Scotland, where Vu has played in the British Open. Kohler also owns Whistling Straights in Kohler, Wis., which has been host of the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup; and Blackwolf Run, also in Kohler, Wis., which has previously hosted the U.S. Women's Open.

Builder 100 brings together the leadership of the top home builders across the nation for a three-day conference featuring insightful sessions from industry leaders covering a wide range of pertinent topics in finance, development, leadership, and technology. The event provides exclusive opportunities to network with the best in the business. Builder 100 leads the conversation that is shaping the future of home building.

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

