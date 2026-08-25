LPI Lift Systems Announces Participation in PowerGen Tradeshow, Featuring Advanced Work Platform and Safe Access Solutions

LPI Lift Systems is preparing to showcase custom and standard work platforms for transformer assembly and other large equipment safe access needs at the 2027 PowerGen Tradeshow in Salt Lake City, highlighting solutions built to improve worker safety and productivity around large industrial components.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personnel lift manufacturer LPI Lift Systems will exhibit work platforms for transformer assembly and other large equipment needs at the PowerGen Tradeshow in Salt Lake City, January 18–21, 2027. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company will feature vertical mast lifts, rail-guided platforms and scissor-style systems built to help crews safely reach transformers, generators and turbines during assembly, inspection and maintenance.

Why Does Transformer Assembly Require Purpose-Built Access Equipment?

Transformer assembly requires purpose-built access equipment, as it involves repeated, close-range work around components too large and too tall for a single ladder position to cover. Crews often climb down, reposition a ladder and climb back up dozens of times during one build, slowing production and adding physical strain.

This need shows up repeatedly at trade events like the PowerGen Tradeshow, where equipment manufacturers compare access solutions built to keep crews at a stable working height rather than climbing up and down a ladder all day.

What Industrial Work Platforms Does LPI Lift Systems Build for Transformer Manufacturing?

LPI Lift Systems builds industrial work platforms for transformer manufacturing that give customers input over travel type, such as rail-guided, portable and wall-mounted configurations, and power type, including pneumatic-hydraulic or electric-hydraulic systems. Adjusting a platform to a facility layout, rather than asking operators to adapt to a fixed design, can reduce the reaching and stretching that contribute to strain injuries.

Every unit ships after full factory testing, and LPI Lift Systems manufactures its lifts in the United States, giving customers direct access to domestic product support. The company also stocks assembly platforms for large transformer production in standard inventory for customers who do not require a custom build, supporting safer, more consistent access to elevated work areas.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common considerations for transformer assembly access equipment.

What are work platforms for transformer assembly?

Work platforms for transformer assembly are stationary or mobile lift systems that give personnel stable, elevated access to large transformers during assembly, inspection and maintenance. Examples include scissor lifts, mast lifts and rail-guided platforms. They are designed to replace repeated ladder repositioning with a fixed or adjustable working height.

How do industrial work platforms differ from ladders or standard scaffolding?

Industrial work platforms differ from ladders or standard scaffolding by allowing operators to remain at height while moving along or around a transformer, rather than climbing down to relocate equipment. This can support more ergonomic access and a steadier production pace.

Can transformer assembly platforms be customized for a specific facility?

Yes, transformer assembly platforms can be customized for a specific facility. Manufacturers prioritize customer input, design and dimensions, ensuring a platform fits an existing facility layout while keeping standard, predesigned options available for those who do not need a custom solution.

About LPI Lift Systems

LPI Lift Systems designs, builds and services custom and standard personnel lifts and work platforms for industries including energy, aerospace, construction machinery, agriculture, public transit and specialty vehicle manufacturing. The company manufactures its full product line in the United States and completes full factory testing on every unit before it ships. LPI Lift Systems supports customers with ongoing technical service, including traveling field technicians.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, LPI Lift Systems, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.lpi-inc.com/

SOURCE LPI Lift Systems