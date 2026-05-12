LPTV Broadcasters Association Urges FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to Grant Television Broadcasting the Same Tech Freedom as Cellular. 5G Broadcast Now

"Broadcast television has been stuck in the regulatory Stone Age while cellular technology has advanced at lightning speed. Approving 5G Broadcast unlocks significant economic opportunity, projecting growth of tenfold over five years" said Frank Copsidas, Chairman, LPTV Broadcasters Association. Post this

"Broadcast television has been stuck in the regulatory Stone Age while cellular technology has advanced at lightning speed," said Frank Copsidas, Chairman and Founder of the LPTV Broadcasters Association. "Recognizing 3GPP 5G Broadcast under FCC Part 74 will unleash a major new opportunity for investment. Industry forecasts show the U.S. market for 5G Broadcast services and infrastructure is poised to grow tenfold over the next five years. It's time to delete this outdated dichotomy and give American broadcasters — especially agile LPTV operators — the tools to capture this explosive growth while strengthening emergency communications and delivering the mobile-first experience consumers demand."

Key Benefits of 5G Broadcast Highlighted in the Letter:

Direct-to-mobile delivery of live TV and content to any compatible phone or tablet in receive-only mode.

Ultra-fast emergency alerts (under ½ second) that function even when cellular networks are overwhelmed.

Hybrid unicast/broadcast networks for greater efficiency and resilience.

A powerful terrestrial backup for positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services when GPS is jammed or unavailable.

Rapid global iteration driven by leaders like Qualcomm, Ericsson, and handset manufacturers.

The LPTV service, created in 1982 to promote flexibility, localism, and innovation, is the ideal proving ground for this technology. With over 2,300 recent applications for new and modified LPTV stations, the demand for fresh voices and modern delivery methods is clear. The combination of regulatory approval and explosive market growth creates a compelling investment opportunity for broadcasters, technology partners, and investors.

This request aligns directly with Chairman Carr's leadership on deregulation, spectrum innovation, and his "Delete, Delete, Delete" initiative to remove outdated barriers that hinder American entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"The spectrum, technology, and Q3 2026 smartphone rollouts are ready," the letter concludes. "The only missing piece is forward-looking policy."

The full letter is available at www.lptvba.org/5GB-Now

About the LPTV Broadcasters Association

The LPTV Broadcasters Association represents low power television licensees across the United States. Dedicated to preserving and expanding local broadcasting, the Association advocates for regulatory flexibility, technological innovation, and policies that enable LPTV stations to serve their communities in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Media Contact:

Shana Farr [email protected]

475-977-9451

Media Contact

Shana Farr, LPTV Broadcasters Association, 1 475-977-9451, [email protected], www.lptvba.org

SOURCE LPTV Broadcasters Association