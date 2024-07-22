LSC Environmental Products Acquires Benzaco Scientific, Inc.

Joe Donze, LSC CEO, stated "The acquisition will meaningfully grow our technical expertise and dramatically expand LSC's solution portfolio in key markets as we look to leverage our sales organization to drive significant growth. We are thrilled to add John and his entire team to our LSC family" Post this

The acquisition brings together two companies who have long been focused on providing best-in-class solutions and delivering top-tier customer service all while maintaining a strong focus on environmental impact and sustainability. LSC is best known for having pioneered the category of spray-applied daily cover in the solid waste industry, while Benzaco is best known for its use of non-hazardous, non-toxic, compounds to address some of the market's most challenging industrial and commercial odors. LSC will continue to market and sell Benzaco's entire portfolio, including their high-performance Odor Armor® family of products. Joe Donze, commented that "The acquisition will meaningfully grow our technical expertise and dramatically expand LSC's solution portfolio in key markets as we look to leverage our sales organization to drive significant growth. We are thrilled to add John and his entire team to our LSC family"

About LSC Environmental Products, LLC.

LSC is a global manufacturer of premier products and equipment designed to address the persistent environmental challenges of soil stabilization, revegetation, odor, land reclamation, waste cover, toxic remediation, and dust.

About Benzaco Scientific Inc.

Benzaco is a manufacturer and service provider of advanced odor control products and delivery system designed to manage and eliminate odor issues in high-profile industrial and commercial markets.

Media Contact

Joy L Westby, LSC Environmental Products, LLC, 1 800-800-7671, [email protected], www.LSCenv.com

SOURCE LSC Environmental Products, LLC