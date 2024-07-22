LSC Environmental Products Acquires Benzaco Scientific, Inc.

LSC Environmental Products, LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of Benzaco Scientific Inc., a leading manufacturer of natural compounds and delivery systems utilized in the management and elimination of industrial and commercial odors. The acquisition will significantly augment LSC's already strong solutions portfolio in the Solid Waste, Oil and Gas, and Remediation markets and will also provide access to adjacent markets and distribution channels.
APALACHIN, N.Y., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSC Environmental Products, LLC, is excited to announce the acquisition of Benzaco Scientific Inc., a leading manufacturer of natural compounds and delivery systems utilized in the management and elimination of industrial and commercial odors. The acquisition will significantly augment LSC's already strong solutions portfolio in the Solid Waste, Oil and Gas, and Remediation markets and will also provide access to adjacent markets and distribution channels.
The combined organizations will continue to do business as LSC Environmental Products, LLC and will welcome all Benzaco's, sales, finance, operations, and technical support personnel. Joe Donze, CEO of LSC, will continue to oversee the expanded organization while John Ablon, Benzaco's founder and President, will join LSC's Executive Leadership Team. Commenting on the exciting potential of the acquisition, Ablon stated "We have been innovating with LSC for nearly a decade as a supplier and partner, and we are now excited to move forward as a full-fledged member of their growing family."
The acquisition brings together two companies who have long been focused on providing best-in-class solutions and delivering top-tier customer service all while maintaining a strong focus on environmental impact and sustainability. LSC is best known for having pioneered the category of spray-applied daily cover in the solid waste industry, while Benzaco is best known for its use of non-hazardous, non-toxic, compounds to address some of the market's most challenging industrial and commercial odors. LSC will continue to market and sell Benzaco's entire portfolio, including their high-performance Odor Armor® family of products. Joe Donze, commented that "The acquisition will meaningfully grow our technical expertise and dramatically expand LSC's solution portfolio in key markets as we look to leverage our sales organization to drive significant growth. We are thrilled to add John and his entire team to our LSC family"
About LSC Environmental Products, LLC.
LSC is a global manufacturer of premier products and equipment designed to address the persistent environmental challenges of soil stabilization, revegetation, odor, land reclamation, waste cover, toxic remediation, and dust.
About Benzaco Scientific Inc.
Benzaco is a manufacturer and service provider of advanced odor control products and delivery system designed to manage and eliminate odor issues in high-profile industrial and commercial markets.
Media Contact
Joy L Westby, LSC Environmental Products, LLC, 1 800-800-7671, [email protected], www.LSCenv.com
SOURCE LSC Environmental Products, LLC
