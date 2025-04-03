LSI Foundation Announces Multi-Language AI Tools to Support Pro Bono Legal Efforts

The LSI Foundation, a leading provider of pro bono language services to major law firms, announces an expanded set of multi-language analytics and generative AI offerings to improve its traditional translation capabilities. This enables more pro bono clients to secure premium language translation services from their legal representatives.
BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LSI Foundation, a leading provider of pro bono language services to major law firms, announces an expanded set of multi-language analytics and generative AI offerings to improve its traditional translation capabilities. The new services are available starting in April 2025.
Until now, the LSI Foundation has provided human translation services and machine translation in more than 120 languages. Keeping pace with technological advancements is critical to the Foundation's mission of helping law firms to better serve their pro bono clients.
Effective legal representation requires the removal of language barriers. The LSI Foundation's new multi-language analytics and GenAI capabilities aim to narrow the gap between current standard commercial legal services and what is typically provided to pro bono clients. Historically, the cost of advanced technology has kept it out of reach for pro bono work, but recent innovations in AI have made this offering feasible.
With advances in technology, today's language services bear little resemblance to those offered just five years ago. These new Foundation offerings represent a positive step toward achieving equity in legal matter support for pro bono clients. The LSI Foundation partners with ProBono.Net and other registered not-for-profit entities engaged in legal support.
According to the census.gov 2023 American Community Survey, 22.5% of American households speak a language other than English. As noted by Claudia Johnson, LawHelp Interactive Program Manager at ProBono.Net, "By translating key information with online tools, the LSI Foundation is helping to increase the level of assistance that courts and legal aid groups can provide to a large number of people for whom language is a barrier. For those without lawyers, being able to understand and complete the necessary legal forms in their native language and then print them out in English is a huge step forward."
