LSI Foundation Announces Multi-Language AI Tools to Support Pro Bono Legal Efforts

BOSTON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LSI Foundation, a leading provider of pro bono language services to major law firms, announces an expanded set of multi-language analytics and generative AI offerings to improve its traditional translation capabilities. The new services are available starting in April 2025.

Until now, the LSI Foundation has provided human translation services and machine translation in more than 120 languages. Keeping pace with technological advancements is critical to the Foundation's mission of helping law firms to better serve their pro bono clients.