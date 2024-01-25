LSI Welcomes Tim McEntee as Director of Operational Intelligence

Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Tim McEntee as Director of Operational Intelligence. Tim is responsible for the Operational Intelligence (OI) division, including leadership of the growing OI team and the development of client relationships across the company's target industries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Tim McEntee as Director of Operational Intelligence. Tim is responsible for the Operational Intelligence (OI) division, including leadership of the growing OI team and the development of client relationships across the company's target industries.

With over three decades of software design/development and engineering consulting experience, Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to LSI's team. Before joining LSI, Tim spent 29 years with RoviSys, a US-based system integrator. Most recently, he served as Chief Architect, where he led software evaluations, vendor relationships, engineering studies, system architecture and design, and business development. He also served as MES/MOM Business Manager, where he provided MES and automation consulting, developed validation protocols, and conducted engineering studies.

Tim has deep experience with many vertical markets, the most notable being food and beverage, life sciences, and metals and mining. Prior to RoviSys, Tim held positions involving OEM machine design and control systems and was an IT administrator. He holds dual bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering, with a minor in computer engineering, all earned at Cleveland State University.

"I've only been with LSI for a short time, and I already feel like part of the family," says Tim. "I'm blessed to be working for a company that really cares about its employees and clients. LSI's leadership and employees are totally committed to partnering with our vendors and clients, and this is demonstrated in the excellent operational intelligence and control system integration services we provide – helping to make everyone successful!

"We're excited to welcome Tim as our new Director of Operational Intelligence," says Joey Cate, Chief Operating Officer at LSI. "Tim's deep knowledge and expertise in all aspects of Operational Intelligence, from plant-floor control systems to MES/MOM and ERP integration, sets him apart and provides a significant advantage for our team and clients. I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with Tim on our team."

Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.

