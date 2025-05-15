LSP Data Solutions, LLC Awarded Contract by the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA)

LSP Data Solutions, LLC, a leader in digital forensics and eDiscovery services, has been awarded a national contract (#PCA OD-422-25) by the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA). The contract allows PCA members (public sector and nonprofit organizations) to procure LSP's complete suite of eDiscovery services efficiently and compliantly. Members gain streamlined access to LSP's services through this contract without needing a separate RFP or bidding process.

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSP Data Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of digital forensics, eDiscovery, and information governance services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a competitively solicited and publicly awarded contract by the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA). The contract award (#PCA OD-422-25 e-Discovery Software and Services) enables LSP Data Solutions, LLC to provide its full suite of e-Discovery services to PCA's network of public sector and non-profit members throughout all 50 states, the U.S. Territories, and Canada and Mexico.

"We are honored to be selected by PCA as a trusted vendor," said Robert Chuey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LSP Data Solutions, LLC. The award reflects LSP's proven expertise and the value it brings to public sector and non-profit clients nationwide.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cost-effective, defensible, and innovative solutions that help government agencies, educational institutions, and non-profits manage complex data challenges," said Shawn Huston, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LSP Data Solutions, LLC.

The PCA is a national purchasing cooperative that streamlines procurement for its members while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations. By leveraging the PCA contract, members can access LSP's specialized services without the time and expense of initiating their own RFP or bid process.

For more information on LSP Data Solutions, LLC, or how to access services through the PCA contract, please visit www.lspdata.com or contact Karen Jones at [email protected] or www.pcamerica.org

About LSP Data Solutions, LLC

LSP Data Solutions, LLC is a technology consulting firm specializing in digital forensics, eDiscovery, data collection, data management, data hosting, and expert services. Focusing on integrity, precision, and client success, LSP helps legal teams, corporations, non-profits, educational institutions, and government entities navigate the intersection of law, data management, and technology.

About the Purchasing Cooperative of America (PCA)

The PCA mission is to provide innovative, best-value contracts, employ the highest ethical standards in public procurement, and provide real-time and money savings for all PCA Members and Awarded Contractors. PCA is a public agency cooperative serving public sector entities, including educational institutions, local, state, Federal, and special district government agencies, Indian Tribal Governments, hospitals, law enforcement, and non-profit, non-taxed organizations. PCA offers competitively awarded contracts that simplify procurement and ensure best-value purchasing. There is no cost to become a member of PCA.

Media Contact

Melinda S Sungenis, LSP Data Solutions, LLC, 1 (215) 919-5408, [email protected], www.lspdata.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE LSP Data Solutions, LLC