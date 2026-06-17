LSPS Solutions Earns Fast Company World Changing Ideas Recognition for AI-Powered Utility Operations Platform

Our goal has been to capture that expertise and make it available to the next generation of utility professionals. To receive recognition from Fast Company for that work is an incredible honor. Post this

The award recognizes a challenge familiar to utility operators across North America: critical operational knowledge often exists only in the experience of long-serving employees. As retirements accelerate and workforce shortages continue, utilities face the risk of losing decades of institutional knowledge.

LSPS Solutions developed its Digital O&M Manual with Embedded AI Guidance to address that challenge. The platform transforms traditional operations and maintenance manuals into searchable, interactive systems that provide utility personnel with immediate access to procedures, equipment information, regulatory requirements, and AI-assisted operational guidance directly in the field.

The result is a practical application of artificial intelligence designed not to replace operators, but to help preserve expertise, accelerate training, improve consistency, and support better operational decision-making across water and wastewater systems.

"Throughout my career in public works, I saw firsthand how much critical knowledge lives inside the heads of experienced operators and supervisors," said Lynn Short, President and Founder of LSPS Solutions. "When that knowledge walks out the door, utilities often spend years rebuilding it. Our goal has been to capture that expertise and make it available to the next generation of utility professionals. To receive recognition from Fast Company for that work is an incredible honor."

Short founded LSPS Solutions in 2017 following a distinguished 25-year career with the City of Victoria, Texas, where he served as Director of Public Works. Drawing on decades of experience in municipal infrastructure, utility operations, regulatory compliance, and asset management, he built LSPS Solutions into a trusted partner for municipalities, water authorities, utility districts, and public-sector organizations throughout Texas and beyond.

The AI and automation components of the platform were led by Chris Erhardt, who oversees artificial intelligence initiatives and emerging technology projects for LSPS Solutions.

"Most discussions about AI focus on what's possible," said Erhardt. "Our focus has always been on what's useful. Municipal utilities don't need hype. They need tools that help operators solve problems faster, preserve institutional knowledge, maintain compliance, and operate critical infrastructure more effectively. That's what this project was built to do."

The company credited Brazosport Water Authority for serving as the first utility partner to implement the AI-enhanced platform and helping demonstrate its practical value in utility operations.

The Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards recognize organizations, products, and initiatives that are addressing significant challenges through innovation, creativity, and measurable impact. Winners and honorees were selected by a panel of Fast Company editors and reporters.

About LSPS Solutions

LSPS Solutions is a Texas-based municipal consulting and technology firm specializing in asset management, infrastructure planning, regulatory compliance, GIS mapping, digital operations and maintenance manuals, and AI-powered solutions for utilities and public-sector organizations. Founded in 2017, the company helps municipalities, utility districts, and infrastructure operators improve efficiency, preserve institutional knowledge, strengthen compliance, and better manage critical public assets.

Media Contact

Richard Bonnin, LSPS Solutions, 1 361-212-8243, [email protected], https://www.lspssolutions.com/

SOURCE LSPS Solutions