LSU Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension with Taymar Sales U

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LSU Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue partnering on ticket sales with LSU and the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF).

"Our work with Taymar Sales U. has been a true driver of revenue growth while strengthening the relationships we have with our fans," said Brian Broussard, LSU Associate Athletic Director for Ticket Sales and Operations. "Their team has consistently delivered results by not only identifying new ticket buyers but also enhancing the experience for our existing season ticket holders, which has been key to our retention efforts. Extending and expanding upon this partnership reflects our confidence in Taymar's ability to keep elevating both our sales performance and the level of service our fans receive."

"At the Tiger Athletic Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that LSU fans and donors receive the very best experience," said Matt Borman, President & CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation. "Taymar has been a tremendous partner in delivering outstanding customer service, while also positively impacting revenue and support for LSU Athletics and the Tiger Athletic Foundation. We are pleased to renew and expand our relationship with them as we continue finding new ways to engage and serve the LSU community."

Taymar has collaborated with LSU Athletics to achieve many success stories over the past six years, including:

Achieved a sellout of Women's Basketball season tickets, with group ticket sales surpassing prior benchmarks by a significant margin.

Achieved a sellout of Football season tickets and premium seating, with new season ticket sales increasing by over 70% year-over-year and overall ticket revenue growing by double-digit percentages.

Achieved a sellout of Gymnastics season tickets for the first time in program history, with group ticket sales climbing more than 80% in just two years.

Achieved a sellout of newly created premium seating for Gymnastics, generating fresh revenue streams.

Achieved a sellout of Baseball season tickets, with group sales increasing by nearly 90% since Taymar's most recent contract extension.

Doubled Men's Basketball group sales year-over-year, demonstrating rapid growth in fan engagement.

Assisted in generating multiple 6-figure capital gifts for TAF, while growing annual pledges significantly, showcasing the team's impact beyond ticket sales.

"We're grateful to continue our partnership with LSU and the Tiger Athletic Foundation (TAF). As our second client, LSU has played a key role in our company's journey, and over the past six years, we've reached incredible milestones together," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Kaitlyn Vincek-Cox, Brian Broussard, and the entire TAF and LSU Athletics team truly understand the value of a fan-first revenue approach."

The Taymar team, headed by Vice President/General Manager Matthew Douglas, added two account executives to assist with fan experience and service. The Taymar team will continue working closely with others on the TAF and LSU Athletics staff.

"Matthew Douglas has blossomed into a key leader for Taymar in Baton Rouge," Rickert continued. "He has developed a talented staff at LSU, and many have since achieved new success with other Taymar schools. We're excited to build on this strong foundation and continue serving Tiger fans through this growing relationship and team expansion."

LSU was Taymar's second client when originally signed to assist with ticket sales in May 2019. LSU and Kentucky are both Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools that work with Taymar.

