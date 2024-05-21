LT Launches: Shaping the Future of Marketing from Coast to Coast

"While our name and logo have been refreshed, our core commitment to innovation and excellence remains stronger than ever," said LT CEO, Chris Johnson. "This rebrand amplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge marketing and commitment to simplicity for our clients." Post this

With the continued integration of its sister company, Convince&Convert (C&C), LT's portfolio has strengthened, deepening its strategic consulting capabilities and extending its reach beyond traditional marketing services. With a team of consultants coast to coast, this expansion has helped enhance LT's effectiveness on a national scale.

With the newly appointed Zontee Hou serving as C&C's Managing Director, LT is poised for greater expansion. The author of Data-Driven Personalization, Hou uses consumer insights to generate customer loyalty. These integrated adjustments allow LT to tackle larger, more complex projects, driving growth and delivering superior results for clients.

"The pace of innovation across marketing and customer experience continues to accelerate, and I'm proud that together, we're able to keep driving our clients' success at the forefront of a changing world," said Zontee Hou, reflecting on the significance of the rebrand and her new role as Convince & Convert Managing Director.

LT has embraced the cutting-edge technology of artificial intelligence (AI), representing a significant transformation in how they approach marketing challenges and solutions. This move, exemplified by the addition of AI consulting services, works in tandem with Convince & Convert to guide clients in adopting AI best practices. The integration of AI into LT's processes has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also combated post-pandemic professional burnout, enabling the team to deliver innovative, purposeful solutions.

As LT looks to the future, its focus remains committed to leveraging emerging technologies.

"With outstanding leadership and a fresh rebrand, we are embracing this new era with one goal in mind — exceeding client expectations," Johnson added. "The team is well-positioned to take bold steps toward service excellence."

LT and Convince & Convert

LT and Convince & Convert (C&C) unlock stronger relationships between you and customers. Whether you need LT as an extension of your marketing team or C&C consultants immersed in your business, our teams focus on elevating your brand, amplifying your presence and bridging your marketing gaps to reduce friction in your business. LT and C&C are significant players in various industries, including casino gaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, healthcare, higher education, B2B tech, homebuilding, financial services and more.

