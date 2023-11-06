L&T Precision Expands to Tijuana, Mexico, Doubles Footprint

The specialty manufacturer will expand its sheet metal, assembly and integration production at the 50,000-square-foot production facility in Tijuana, Mexico.

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- L&T Precision (L&T), a The Partner Companies (TPC) company, today announced the opening of its new 50,000-square-foot production facility in Tijuana, Mexico. Doubling L&T's footprint and production capabilities, the new facility will primarily produce precision sheet metal components and assemblies, with room for additional manufacturing capabilities expansion. The location will serve industrial equipment markets and medical technology industries across North America and globally.

The new facility is intended to reduce customer lead times, freight costs and improve overall supply chain efficiencies, while offering a solution for companies seeking manufacturing partners to reshore production capabilities to North America.

L&T is a global manufacturer and manufacturing solutions partner providing machining and sheet metal fabrication services for the aerospace, clean energy, commercial, defense and medical device industries since its founding in 1981. L&T deploys a suite of manufacturing technology solutions, such as engineering design, custom manufacturing, complex and simple assembly, metal finishing, silk screening, quality product inspection, complete integration of product parts and more, to drive innovative solutions for customers.

The new facility is in addition to the company's more than 48,000-square-foot headquarters located in Poway, California in San Diego County. The expansion allows the Poway facility to specialize more closely in deepening its specialty manufacturing capabilities serving the aerospace and defense industries.

"L&T's growth and continued expansion into Tijuana is a testament to the team's positioning as a leading specialty manufacturer for the aerospace, defense and broader commercial industries, delivering highly technical, mission-critical solutions for our valued customers," said Scott Bekemeyer, TPC co-chairman and founder. "With this Tijuana facility, L&T will be able to expand its offerings for current and future customers to address their needs."

The company is a proud member of TPC, a global network of advanced manufacturers that create specialty technical products to innovators in the aerospace, defense, renewable energy, medical, technology, electric vehicle & auto, and telecom industries. L&T is one of 10 specialty manufacturers across TPC. TPC supports each member entity with expertise in business growth, finance, human resources and supply chain management.

"This international expansion provides increased value for our customers," L&T general manager, Danielle Wilkerson said. "The Tijuana facility deepens our ability to work hand-in-hand with all partners to provide precise and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions to help customers grow and successfully bring products to market. This also increases capacity for our Poway facility to evolve our capabilities serving the aerospace and defense industries."

About The Partner Companies

The Partner Companies (TPC), a global diversified manufacturing company that creates mission-critical solutions for innovators in the aerospace, defense, clean energy, medical, technology, and telecom industries. Founded in 1997, TPC has grown into an international leader with 10 specialty manufacturer in the United States, China and Wales: E-Fab, Elcon, Fotofab, Lattice Materials, L&T Precision, Microphoto, Optiforms, PEI, Pinnacle Precision and UPG. TPC's specialty manufacturers specialize in photochemical etching, ceramic metallization, crystal growth and electropolishing along with core manufacturing capabilities such as injection molding, machining, metal fabrication and finishing. TPC supports each member entity with expertise in business growth, finance, human resources, supply chain management and more. For more information about TPC and its specialty manufacturers, visit thepartnercos.com.

About L&T Precision

Founded in 1981, L&T Precision (L&T), a TPC company, is a leading global manufacturer and manufacturing solutions partner providing machining and sheet metal fabrication services to the aerospace, defense, semiconductor and more industries. L&T offers customers new technologies to drive innovative solutions for faster decision making and delivery of products. For more information, visit: ltprecision.com.

