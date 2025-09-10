LT Publishes Landmark Study on Franchise Marketing Gaps in 2025

"The franchise ecosystem is more diverse and complex than ever," shared Nick Dan-Bergman, CMO of LT. "Franchisors spend millions on marketing, tech, and operations…but are they delivering what consumers actually want? According to our research, they could be doing better if they knew where to look." Post this

"The franchise ecosystem is more diverse and complex than ever," shared Nick Dan-Bergman, CMO of LT. "Franchisors spend millions on marketing, tech, and operations…but are they delivering what consumers actually want? According to our research, they could be doing better if they knew where to look."

Key findings from the report include:

Consumers expect consistency, and 63% will pay more for it. Across industries, the majority of consumers are willing to spend extra for consistent experiences, and trust plays a major role in driving repeat business, yet only a third of franchisors feel confident delivering it.

Social platforms are now primary discovery engines: 50% of consumers have used Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Reddit to search for local businesses. And that number increases significantly with younger audiences (77% of Gen Z & 65% of Millennials).

Only 39% of franchisors plan to adopt AI tools in the next two years, even as customers demand more personalization, speed and are using these tools to search.

76% of consumers say they trust businesses they perceive as local, and only 34% believe franchises offer better customer service than local businesses.

"Consumers have more options than ever, and franchisors can't afford to treat brand experience lightly," Dan-Bergman added. "The customer trusts businesses that feel rooted in their community, but to be worthy of their loyalty, they still expect the familiarity, useful technology, and consistency often provided by a larger brand."

The bottom line: To stay competitive in 2025 and beyond, franchisors must close the gap by rethinking how they invest in experience, technology and brand consistency at every level.

About LT

LT is a marketing and digital experience agency that helps franchise and multi-location brands scale smarter by driving growth, brand consistency, and local impact through strategy, creative, media and technology. We've partnered with some of the most recognized and fastest-growing franchise brands to elevate marketing performance, modernize digital ecosystems, and build lasting brand affinity. Our experience includes work with The Joint Chiropractic, Uptown Cheapskate, TruGreen and Dogtopia, delivering solutions that perform across locations. Learn more at LT.agency.

